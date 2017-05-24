Your browser is out-of-date.

8 tips for a stylish yet affordable modern kitchen

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Creating a stylish modern kitchen is a lot simpler than you think, but doing so within a budget is where the problem lies. These 8 amazing tips and tricks will surely upgrade your kitchen in sleek design, but bears in mind your pocket too. So, let's be inspired to save some money.

1. Modular furniture

It may not be necessary to tap into your emergency fund for a fantastic kitchen, go the modular route by visiting your local hardware and get something fitted for your needs.

2. Upgrade the old

A modern kitchen may just been a varnish here and then and a fresh coat of paint or striking mosaic splashback. Don't forget to upgrade your illumination for an even more brilliant atmosphere.

3. Under shelf lighting

Enhance your kitchen renovation with perfect placed lights. Under the shelves is an excellent choice for detail and design.

4. Spacious layout

A lovely large kitchen doesn't need to be a waste of space, simply include extra storage and seating for those quick meals and overflowing dinner parties.

5. Modern furniture

Include a set of contemporary chairs in a lighter hue for a courageous contrast.

6. Wall detail

Decorate your walls with a splash of paint or a creative mosaic for an even more fabulous feature.

7. Ceramics

There's nothing quite like some quirky ceramic tiles for that shabby chic atmosphere.

8. For the small kitchen

A small home means more than one type of appliance will probably be housed here, divide the laundry area from the kitchen with a vibrant yellow division. How about these New this week: 12 fresh kitchens from South African homes

​9 South African living rooms to get inspired by
Which of these 8 kitchens are perfect for your home?

