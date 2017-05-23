Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 smart garden fence ideas

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Garden
Loading admin actions …

The garden fence is a simple way to protect your property, family and belongings from criminal elements and prying eyes. These 12 smart garden fences are different and attractive in their own right, with modern living spaces and chic style accompanying the most creative design ideas. It's time to be inspired to add some fantasy into your garden too. Let's take a look!

1. Classic choice

Working with walls Young Landscape Design Studio Modern Garden garden screen ideas,screen ideas,vertical planting,succulents,Johannesburg,landscape designer
Young Landscape Design Studio

Working with walls

Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio
Young Landscape Design Studio

A wooden fence is one of the easiest and most elegant ideas to bring some life into that boring backyard.

2. Stone walling

RESIDENCIA R53, Imativa Arquitectos Imativa Arquitectos Modern Garden
Imativa Arquitectos

Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos
Imativa Arquitectos

Opt for a stunning stone wall to enhance a dreary outdoor space in no time.

3. For the love of gardening

Elegante casa em condomínio, Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados Modern Garden
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados
Tania Bertolucci de Souza | Arquitetos Associados

There's nothing quite like some gorgeous greenery to update a garden.

4. Textured

​Alfresco, Outdoor Living, Patio, Deck by Moda Interiors, Perth, Western Australia Moda Interiors Patios
Moda Interiors

​Alfresco, Outdoor Living, Patio, Deck by Moda Interiors, Perth, Western Australia

Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors
Moda Interiors

Or how about textured walls with sensational plant detail for an eye-catching effect?

5. Concrete

Antares, JUAN CARLOS ROJAS ARQUITECTOS JUAN CARLOS ROJAS ARQUITECTOS Pool Stone Wood effect
JUAN CARLOS ROJAS ARQUITECTOS

JUAN CARLOS ROJAS ARQUITECTOS
JUAN CARLOS ROJAS ARQUITECTOS
JUAN CARLOS ROJAS ARQUITECTOS

Concrete blocks are another popular option for your pool area, especially if you adore industrial design.

6. Artsy

Swimming Pool wallcovering and seats Kreoo Pool Marble Black
Kreoo

Swimming Pool wallcovering and seats

Kreoo
Kreoo
Kreoo

Perhaps an artistic wall for a home that represents a gallery.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Minimalist

Lagos del Norte, estudio|44 estudio|44 Modern Garden Wood
estudio|44

estudio|44
estudio|44
estudio|44

We all love the idea of a picket fence, and this one is minimalist too.

8. Protect your family and pets

un jardin de cuentos, BAIRES GREEN BAIRES GREEN Classic style garden
BAIRES GREEN

BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN
BAIRES GREEN

Cordon off your pool area with a sturdy steel fence and you won't have to worry about your kids and pets playing poolside again.

9. Opulent

Casa del Limonero, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Green
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Make your boundary wall a creative choice with this fascinating brick detail.

10. Gabions

Giardino Di Una Villa Californiano: Riflessi che portano le colline e il panorama direttamente in casa, Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini Modern Garden
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo—Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini
Lugo - Architettura del Paesaggio e Progettazione Giardini

Gabions are great for an eclectic feature in your contemporary home.

11. Rustic

Casa Cedofeita, Floret Arquitectura Floret Arquitectura Modern Garden
Floret Arquitectura

Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura
Floret Arquitectura

Use the existing old stone wall as a stylish feature in your sophisticated garden.

12. Carved

Ferforje Bahçe Kapıları, Teknik Metal Ferforje Teknik Metal Ferforje Modern Garden
Teknik Metal Ferforje

Teknik Metal Ferforje
Teknik Metal Ferforje
Teknik Metal Ferforje

If you admire all things handmade and original, then this unique carved wooden gate is an exceptional option. Have a look at this feature: Home improvement: 14 clever ideas to make your garden special (no woodworking!)

The family home with a beautiful interior
Which of these 12 options will suit your garden?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks