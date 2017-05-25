​13 wooden wardrobe ideas for Indian bedrooms

Don’t think that a simple little wooden wardrobe has to be the downside to your modern (or country, or Asian, or rustic… ) bedroom – in fact, there is an entire world of possibilities when it comes to wooden-clad wardrobes, especially when one combines colours and patterns.
And just think of the choices a wooden wardrobe presents when it comes to children’s bedrooms. Or simply scroll down and see for yourself some design ideas we’ve gathered…
See The ultimate guide to clashing patterns! before you start mixing plaid with chevron…