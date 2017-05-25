Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​13 wooden wardrobe ideas for Indian bedrooms

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
Loading admin actions …

Don’t think that a simple little wooden wardrobe has to be the downside to your modern (or country, or Asian, or rustic… ) bedroom – in fact, there is an entire world of possibilities when it comes to wooden-clad wardrobes, especially when one combines colours and patterns.

And just think of the choices a wooden wardrobe presents when it comes to children’s bedrooms. Or simply scroll down and see for yourself some design ideas we’ve gathered…

1. Sleek, simple and elegant – and that dark tone lends a bold look to this bedroom.

Build in Cupboard SCD Group Classic style bedroom Wood Wood effect Build in cupboards
SCD Group

Build in Cupboard

SCD Group
SCD Group
SCD Group

2. We love the open (yet still neat) look of this wardrobe, which seems to have its own dressing-room space.

Flat in Little Venice, Studio 29 Architects ltd Studio 29 Architects ltd Dressing roomWardrobes & drawers bespoke wardrobe
Studio 29 Architects ltd

Flat in Little Venice

Studio 29 Architects ltd
Studio 29 Architects ltd
Studio 29 Architects ltd

3. A wardrobe that becomes a dressing space, storage room and makeup station? Now that’s modern magic!

homify Scandinavian style dressing room Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Who says your wardrobe has to be boring? This design ensures a subtle pattern and texture that adds a charming touch to the room.

Closets. Cocina y Cristales | Natura Residencial. , Avianda Kitchen Design Avianda Kitchen Design Minimalist dressing room Engineered Wood Wood effect
Avianda Kitchen Design

Avianda Kitchen Design
Avianda Kitchen Design
Avianda Kitchen Design

5. See how far built-in niches can go in terms of storage?

Таунхаус в Подмосковье, Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Eclectic style dressing rooms
Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home

Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home
Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home
Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home

6. This fabulous wardrobe seems to have been inspired by a Pollock painting, and becomes a beautiful piece of art while storing your fashionables.

APARTAMENTO APINAGÉS, Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design Eclectic style bedroom
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design

Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design
Zoom Urbanismo Arquitetura e Design

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Speaking of art, how colourful and super modern is this design?

'Metropolis' 2 sliding door wardrobe by Mobilstella homify BedroomWardrobes & closets
homify

'Metropolis' 2 sliding door wardrobe by Mobilstella

homify
homify
homify

8. Something sleek and simple (yet very colourful) for the kids’ rooms, perhaps?

CAMERETTA TEXTURE, Voice Tec srl Voice Tec srl BedroomWardrobes & closets
Voice Tec srl

Voice Tec srl
Voice Tec srl
Voice Tec srl

9. If old-school charm is what you’re after, may we present this timber wardrobe that will look a dream in your rustic/country/colonial/traditional-style bedroom?

Appleby oak Wide Double Wardrobe The Cotswold Company BedroomWardrobes & closets
The Cotswold Company

Appleby oak Wide Double Wardrobe

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

10. No space on your walls for patterned art pieces? By all means, let your wardrobe flaunt some motif.

homify Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

11. Don’t forget that wood can look quite contemporary, especially when combined with a modern design and sleek surfaces like glass and mirror.

Decò Wardrobe Casa Più Arredamenti deco wardrobe
Casa Più Arredamenti

Decò Wardrobe

Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti
Casa Più Arredamenti

12. Off to visit Narnia? This storybook-inspired design is just what is needed for a whimsical bedroom.

Oak Portal Wardrobe Fine Furniture Ltd BedroomWardrobes & closets
Fine Furniture Ltd

Oak Portal Wardrobe

Fine Furniture Ltd
Fine Furniture Ltd
Fine Furniture Ltd

13. Just look how that wardrobe transforms into a shelf/credenza design before becoming a simple little set of drawers. And that patterned touch (is that wallpaper?) is simply genius.

Room 2 wardrobe view Creazione Interiors Modern style bedroom
Creazione Interiors

Room 2 wardrobe view

Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors
Creazione Interiors

See The ultimate guide to clashing patterns! before you start mixing plaid with chevron…

DIY/Home Improvement: How to upcycle old light bulbs
Which of these wooden wardrobes will look perfect in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks