​13 wooden wardrobe ideas for Indian bedrooms

Don’t think that a simple little wooden wardrobe has to be the downside to your modern (or country, or Asian, or rustic… ) bedroom – in fact, there is an entire world of possibilities when it comes to wooden-clad wardrobes, especially when one combines colours and patterns.

And just think of the choices a wooden wardrobe presents when it comes to children’s bedrooms. Or simply scroll down and see for yourself some design ideas we’ve gathered…