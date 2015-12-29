Your browser is out-of-date.

The secrets of a stylish modern bathroom

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Just as times changes people, so too does taste and style. If you think it's time to revamp the style of your home then don't forget the bathroom! If you are thinking about remodelling your house for a more modern 2016, then homify is here to help you with some tips and advice. In this Ideabook, we will discuss modern bathrooms that should not be the last thing to modernise but rather should be on our list when we check our budget.

When we speak of modernity, we mean chic and minimalist, using soft textures and clean designs with simple lines. Colours and shades that are bold or even soft and bright. How about the old-fashioned black and white bathroom with a twist? Without forgetting the furniture and accessories, these would be a key element for decoration.

Here you'll find innovative ideas for a stylish, modern bathroom. Read more to find out how…

Dare to break the routine!

If you want your bathroom to look and feel innovative, then you have to look beyond classical designs and decorative elements. In previous years, we found all bathroom fixtures in one place or in the same room, such as the shower, sink and bath which is all together in a small room or cramped up corner. However, the times have progressed and today we can separate those elements for a more free flowing feel.

Change the sink

Villa P14, La Casa Wohnbau GmbH La Casa Wohnbau GmbH Modern bathroom
Let us not deny, when we go to a bathroom outside, whether restaurant, home, shopping mall or other places of interest, the sink is beautiful and we are always in awe. Do the same with yours, it does not necessarily have to be expensive and big, however something simple and creative will make your bathroom an irresistible place. If you liked this design by La Casa Wohnbau, then have a look at their professional profile for more ideas and inspiration.

Go a step further: remove or lay tiles

Remodelación Casa BR, Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Juan Luis Fernández Arquitecto Modern bathroom
In older bathroom designs, the tile was used as a means to decorate the bathrooms, especially since they had a waterproof component. This was also done when the toilet and shower were together in one room, however today bathrooms sees a separation of the facilities into two or three parts.

That is, the shower, toilet and sink. If your tile is worn and you are think of changing it, do not spend more on new tiles, rather add in a modern shower door with new tiles in the shower and paint the walls. If you like the idea of a mosaic tile in the bathroom, then we suggest you use it only on the floor, this will give the bathroom a simple and elegant shine.

Spacious and technologically advanced shower

PH Andersen , Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Faci Leboreiro Arquitectura Modern bathroom
Maybe your guests do not use the shower often and you think it is unnecessary to spend so much on a fixture that nobody will see. However, there are many people that if they see something attractive in a home, they continue to figure out what else they can find. Although, this should not be a reason to decide whether or not to modernise your shower. 

This shower is based on a minimalist design that occupies only one fixture for cold or hot water, this does not mean that you only have to bath with one such temperature, instead the water mixes together to make a comfortable temperature setting as required. On the other hand, it has a system where water flows from the top or from the side, depending on your taste.

Functional accessories

Encinos, MARIANGEL COGHLAN MARIANGEL COGHLAN Industrial style bathroom
Forget the bulky furniture without style that has been placed in older bathrooms. If you want to upgrade your bathroom you should consider starting with the furniture. Remove that piece of furniture that houses the sink go for something a lot simpler and stylish. Like I said, the future of the bathroom comes from modern lines and simplicity, this design will help your bathroom to be visually spacious and look more elegant.

If your bathroom is small, opt for a simple furnishings that serves to decorate, not as storage.

Lighting

Casa Bali, IE Arquitetura + Interiores IE Arquitetura + Interiores Modern bathroom
The lighting in the bathroom is essential, we have never seen a bathroom without adequate light or with no light at all, which is a good thing. Innovative illumination is the new way, it is simple to do, just add a large mirror like this example. And you can even illuminate the sink with a few desk lamps, as seen in the image. Similarly, there are other ways to give light to your bathroom, lighting can be decorative too, according to the season or a holiday.

If'd you'd like some more bathroom inspiration, you might like to check out: Soak Up These Fancy Bathroom Ideas!

An Elegant Home with Vision of the Future
Did you find these tips on modernising your bathroom helpful? Is there anything you've done to make your bathroom look new? Let us know in the comm...

