The secrets of a stylish modern bathroom

Just as times changes people, so too does taste and style. If you think it's time to revamp the style of your home then don't forget the bathroom! If you are thinking about remodelling your house for a more modern 2016, then homify is here to help you with some tips and advice. In this Ideabook, we will discuss modern bathrooms that should not be the last thing to modernise but rather should be on our list when we check our budget.

When we speak of modernity, we mean chic and minimalist, using soft textures and clean designs with simple lines. Colours and shades that are bold or even soft and bright. How about the old-fashioned black and white bathroom with a twist? Without forgetting the furniture and accessories, these would be a key element for decoration.

Here you'll find innovative ideas for a stylish, modern bathroom. Read more to find out how…