​9 South African living rooms to get inspired by

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern living room
For those who hear the words “local design” and immediately start picturing low-budget styles with hideous colourings and outdated patterns – shame on you. After all, when it comes to architecture and interior design, South African talent is definitely a force to be reckoned with.

Don’t believe us? Then simply have a look at these nine living rooms to be found on local shores and designed by some of our country’s best designers.

1. This modern living room still includes a strong dose of rustic touches for those who require it in their interior spaces. And could that colourful focal wall to the left be any more South African?

Modern African Living Space Linken Designs Modern living room
Modern African Living Space

2. On the other hand, if modern-meets-industrial is more to your liking, then you are sure to fall in love with this spacious and oh-so stylish living room located in Johannesburg. We certainly did!

TREE HOUSE, Studious Architects Studious Architects Living room
TREE HOUSE

3. Patterns, patterns and more patterns, but luckily this living room doesn’t go overboard with its motifs. And that colour palette is definitely eye-catching.

House B Jozi, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Living room
House B Jozi

4. Fancy something sleeker? This monochrome space is exactly what the style doctor prescribes for those who require their living rooms to be spacious, subtle yet super modern.

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern living room
ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

5. Even though this living room introduces a striking modern design (love that swivelling armchair), that ocean view is definitely a bonus. Well done, Cape Town!

Nettleton 199, ARRCC ARRCC Living room
Nettleton 199

6. For a more traditional look, may we recommend this charmer which opens up most magically onto the chequered-style terrace?

Tuscan Nights, House of Decor House of Decor Living room
Tuscan Nights

7. See how fabulous a neutral colour palette can be? It makes the additional hues of the furniture/décor (like those cool turquoises) simply pop with perfection.

A subtle style FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern living room
A subtle style

8. The earthy colours, geometric patterns and natural materials – all remarkable touches, yet we can’t get over that lush garden view in the background!

House Pont, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern living room
House Pont

9. The colonial style can be so welcoming, as this Johannesburg-based living room shows us. And how about those fresh greens to spice up the space ever so slightly?

Private Residence, Steyn City, Fourways, Gauteng, South Africa, Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd Gelding Construction Company (PTY) Ltd Living room Steyn City,Building Contractor
Private Residence, Steyn City, Fourways, Gauteng, South Africa

For some more local (and lovely) inspiration, enjoy these 8 perfect South African bedrooms.

11 clever ideas for the garden (even for the colder months)
Which living room design do you prefer for your house?

