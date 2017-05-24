​9 South African living rooms to get inspired by

For those who hear the words “local design” and immediately start picturing low-budget styles with hideous colourings and outdated patterns – shame on you. After all, when it comes to architecture and interior design, South African talent is definitely a force to be reckoned with.
Don’t believe us? Then simply have a look at these nine living rooms to be found on local shores and designed by some of our country’s best designers.
