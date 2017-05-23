​The Durban dream house

Be honest: part of the fun of checking out properties is imagining how you’re going to socialise and entertain, especially if your gang of friends love to get together on a regular basis. And with our well-known South African weather up for a good outdoor socialising (most of the time), it’s no wonder that so many houses present builds and layouts that cater specifically for social butterflies – just like the one we are about to view here on homify 360°.
Amanzimtoti-based professionals Mason West Building bring us this beauty, which includes three bedrooms, an en-suite bathroom, kitchen, living room, sun deck and outdoor chill-out area.
Just look at all those outdoor spaces where one can host a good get-together! This house even comes with a wooden deck / balcony from which two swinging chairs are hung.
Shall we see what it looks like on the inside?
The open-plan living room shares its space with a quaint little dining area, which opens up onto the top-floor deck. Oversized floor tiles in a bold stone-grey hue ensure a touch of pattern, which flows rather smoothly along with the rest of the neutral-toned furniture and décor pieces.
Even a house with 10 braais will still require a kitchen. So, how does this kitchen style and layout grab you? Open shelves reveal a multitude of glasses and crockery ripe and ready for the next social occasion, and the kitchen planners were even smart enough to include a second, informal little dining spot here in the form of a peninsula (which can also double up as an island/cooking spot once you remove those chairs).
Even the most hardcore get-together needs to wind down at some point, and for when some rest and relaxation is in order, we present one of the bedrooms – especially this one that gets loads of natural lighting and enjoys a rather cool look thanks to those dark blues adorning the colour palette.
