​The Durban dream house

Be honest: part of the fun of checking out properties is imagining how you’re going to socialise and entertain, especially if your gang of friends love to get together on a regular basis. And with our well-known South African weather up for a good outdoor socialising (most of the time), it’s no wonder that so many houses present builds and layouts that cater specifically for social butterflies – just like the one we are about to view here on homify 360°.

Amanzimtoti-based professionals Mason West Building bring us this beauty, which includes three bedrooms, an en-suite bathroom, kitchen, living room, sun deck and outdoor chill-out area.