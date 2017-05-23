Your browser is out-of-date.

​The Durban dream house

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Latest build, Mason West building Mason West building Minimalist house Bricks Beige
Be honest: part of the fun of checking out properties is imagining how you’re going to socialise and entertain, especially if your gang of friends love to get together on a regular basis. And with our well-known South African weather up for a good outdoor socialising (most of the time), it’s no wonder that so many houses present builds and layouts that cater specifically for social butterflies – just like the one we are about to view here on homify 360°.

Amanzimtoti-based professionals Mason West Building bring us this beauty, which includes three bedrooms, an en-suite bathroom, kitchen, living room, sun deck and outdoor chill-out area.

Ready for a good time

Front view of new build Mason West building Minimalist house Bricks Beige
Mason West building

Front view of new build

Mason West building
Mason West building
Mason West building

Just look at all those outdoor spaces where one can host a good get-together! This house even comes with a wooden deck / balcony from which two swinging chairs are hung. 

Shall we see what it looks like on the inside?

Stylish spaces

Relaxing area Mason West building Minimalist dining room Bricks Grey
Mason West building

Relaxing area

Mason West building
Mason West building
Mason West building

The open-plan living room shares its space with a quaint little dining area, which opens up onto the top-floor deck. Oversized floor tiles in a bold stone-grey hue ensure a touch of pattern, which flows rather smoothly along with the rest of the neutral-toned furniture and décor pieces.

The cooking spot

Open plan kitchen Mason West building Kitchen Granite White
Mason West building

Open plan kitchen

Mason West building
Mason West building
Mason West building

Even a house with 10 braais will still require a kitchen. So, how does this kitchen style and layout grab you? Open shelves reveal a multitude of glasses and crockery ripe and ready for the next social occasion, and the kitchen planners were even smart enough to include a second, informal little dining spot here in the form of a peninsula (which can also double up as an island/cooking spot once you remove those chairs).

Ready to slumber

One of the bedrooms Mason West building Minimalist bedroom Bricks White
Mason West building

One of the bedrooms

Mason West building
Mason West building
Mason West building

Even the most hardcore get-together needs to wind down at some point, and for when some rest and relaxation is in order, we present one of the bedrooms – especially this one that gets loads of natural lighting and enjoys a rather cool look thanks to those dark blues adorning the colour palette. 

Would you consider this house for yourself?

