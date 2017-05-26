Your browser is out-of-date.

12 multi-functional closets: store clothes, shoes and more!

Leigh Leigh
Таунхаус в Подмосковье, Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Eclectic style dressing rooms
One of the most important places in a house or apartment is where we store clothes, accessories or shoes.

In this homify article today, we have put together 12 functional closets that store just about everything! Many of them integrate mirrors on their doors and they all represent different styles and materials that can be used for 

One of the most important places in a house or apartment is where we store clothes, accessories or shoes. In this book we show you 12 functional closets to keep everything. Many of them integrate mirrors on their  doors and have different styles and materials. 

Designed by some of the top professionals in the world, these can all adapt to different spaces and will 100% improve the organisation and storage of your home.

Let's take a look!

1. Totally white, this closet closet has space for everything: shoes, accessories and clothing. Great!

偶像劇場景再現 人文時尚空間, 星葉室內裝修有限公司 星葉室內裝修有限公司 Classic style dressing room
2. Niches and shelves in a white dresser with multiple boxes and drawers

homify Scandinavian style dressing room Wood White
3. Small but comfortable, this closet in grey has several storage spaces

Apartamento masculino em Curitiba, Evviva Bertolini Evviva Bertolini Modern dressing room
4. Simple: this closet takes advantage of the entire wall and ensures a lot of organisation

ZAAV-Casa-Interiores-1233, ZAAV Arquitetura ZAAV Arquitetura Minimalist dressing room
5. This dressing room with a desk is designed in white and creates a functional and ample space

Apto Zanon, Camila Chalon Arquitetura Camila Chalon Arquitetura Classic style dressing room White
6. Elegant and modern, the closet is hidden behind a panel and mirror

Apartamento Residencial APA, Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura Pauline Kubiak Arquitetura Modern dressing room
7. Behind the sliding doors is a dressing room with a closet and drawers

Residência Sorocaba, Denise Barretto Arquitetura Denise Barretto Arquitetura Modern dressing room
8. An island in the centre, with drawers, is ideal for storing and organising

QUARTO DE CASAL - BRANCO, Palloma Meneghello Arquitetura e Interiores Palloma Meneghello Arquitetura e Interiores Modern dressing room White
9. Very elegant, this closet unfolds behind these mirror doors

Casa Villa, Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Designer de Interiores e Paisagista Iara Kílaris Modern dressing room Wood Brown
10. Open closet, with glass doors for a small space

homify Minimalist dressing room
11. A romantic idea for your dressing room: a closet in pink and white

Apartamento Menino Deus, INOVA Arquitetura INOVA Arquitetura Eclectic style dressing rooms
12. This model uses the walls in a very original way. How about it?

Таунхаус в Подмосковье, Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Студия авторского дизайна ASHE Home Eclectic style dressing rooms
Also have a look at these 19 superb space-savvy closets for your home.

​13 wooden wardrobe ideas for Indian bedrooms
Which one would you pick?

