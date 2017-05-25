A shabby terrace becomes beautiful

If your terrace isn't looked after and maintained, it can impact the entire look and feel of a home. This is a space that should be as looked after and cared for as every other room in the house.
It's time to make the most of your terrace space if you haven't already. This will make your home look it is has been designed by a professional!
In fact, today, we've got the perfect project to draw inspiration from. Garden landscapers Febo have transformed a shabby terrace into an iconic haven. You won't believe the finished result…
In this image, we can see what the terrace looked like before the transformation. It was in bad condition and had been affected by the humidity. The floors and walls were damaged and stained.
Not only is this aesthetically unappealing but it is also bad for the health of the residents! It can attract bacteria.
In this image, we can see a little bit of progress! The terrace has been cleaned and fixed and is no longer damaged by the humidity.
We can also see how white paint has given this space a refreshing look and feel while the railings have been repainted a brown tone. The contrast of colours will be great later on…
The plants, shrubs and flowers become the protagonists of this outdoor space. Do you see how every centimetre has been taken advantage of?
Slowly but surely, this is becoming a green oasis!
This image once again shows how plants are the main element of the terrace. Do you see how the designers have chosen plants of different heights, ensuring that they enhance every aspect of this outdoor space?
They have also been sure to choose plants that thrive all year round, so that this outdoor space looks green and refreshing throughout the seasons!
In this image, we have a wider view of the finished product. Couldn't you imagine relaxing out here with family and friends?
Don't forget that when it comes to the terrace, you need to furnish it with relaxing and comfortable furniture too! Opt for sun loungers, tables and chairs or comfortable outdoor sofas.
