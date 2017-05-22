The family home with a beautiful interior

Today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from Poland-based pros STOPROCENT who were presented with a simple request: a house with zero stairs.

The clients? A middle-aged couple who required a house that would be equally practical and enjoyable when they get old. The location for the proposed structure offered no obvious clues – a flat piece of land in a second line of buildings, in a suburban part of the city of Wrocław, among disappearing traces of a rural past, surrounded by a chaotic mix of houses of all styles, materials and conditions.

Were the experts up for the task? Scroll down to find out…