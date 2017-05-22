Your browser is out-of-date.

11 ideas for a beautiful home entrance

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Salida del Sol Morningside, Flaneur Architects Flaneur Architects Modern houses
When visiting your home, guests usually get a first glimpse at how awesome and attractive the decor can be, and in this feature we look at 11 amazing ideas that are beautiful, elegant and eye-catching, making your entrance more than just simple and stylish. Think about a feature you would like to enhance from your architecture and decorate a stunning home filled with awesome details.

1. Archway

Create a green archway for an enchanting garden feature at the entrance to your home.

2. Strong gates

Entrance Tim Ziehl Architects Country style corridor, hallway& stairs Threshold,Texture,Symmetry,Axis,Timber Steel Pergola,Hard & Soft Texture,Visual Axis
Keep your belongings, home and family safe with strong gates, but don't forget to neglect them or else they'll look shoddy. A regular coat of paint ensures its perfection.

3. Palms

Exterior Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern houses
Add some island style with palm trees against a modern backdrop.

4. Tall trees

House Zwavelpoort AH Metako Projex Country style house
Or how about a tall tree so your home has a different look to the rest on the street?

5. Simplicity

Salida del Sol Morningside Flaneur Architects Modern houses
Elegant neutral tones along with a darker door and black roof makes this entrance a simple yet serious choice.

6. Monochrome facade

Residence Calaca, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
Opt for contemporary design with a monochrome facade with sleek glass doors.

7. Grey scale

Salida del Sol Morningside Flaneur Architects Modern houses
Grey walls are sophisticated and stylish, especially for a home that likes to make a statement on the street.

8. Light and bright

​Contemporary Farm house homify Country style house Timber column,Farmhouse,Screens,Rustic,Lights,Steps,bagwash
The lovely illumination from the entrance is aesthetically attractive and striking.

9. Spotlight

Salida del Sol Morningside Flaneur Architects Modern houses
Here is another fascinating example of how light can impact on architecture.

10. Textured

Entrance Riverwalk Furniture Modern houses
Include a textured wall at the entrance and enhance a touch of rustic charm in your decor.

11. Loud and proud

House [MWARF], jonroy design studio jonroy design studio Modern houses
Your guests will never miss your home again with these large address numbers. You may also want to check out 11 pictures of South African garages for your inspiration

​‘n Moderne huis perfek vir ‘n Suid-Afrikaanse gesin
Which of these 11 decor ideas will suit your entrance?

