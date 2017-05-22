11 ideas for a beautiful home entrance

When visiting your home, guests usually get a first glimpse at how awesome and attractive the decor can be, and in this feature we look at 11 amazing ideas that are beautiful, elegant and eye-catching, making your entrance more than just simple and stylish. Think about a feature you would like to enhance from your architecture and decorate a stunning home filled with awesome details.
Create a green archway for an enchanting garden feature at the entrance to your home.
Keep your belongings, home and family safe with strong gates, but don't forget to neglect them or else they'll look shoddy. A regular coat of paint ensures its perfection.
Add some island style with palm trees against a modern backdrop.
Or how about a tall tree so your home has a different look to the rest on the street?
Elegant neutral tones along with a darker door and black roof makes this entrance a simple yet serious choice.
Opt for contemporary design with a monochrome facade with sleek glass doors.
Grey walls are sophisticated and stylish, especially for a home that likes to make a statement on the street.
The lovely illumination from the entrance is aesthetically attractive and striking.
Here is another fascinating example of how light can impact on architecture.
Include a textured wall at the entrance and enhance a touch of rustic charm in your decor.
Your guests will never miss your home again with these large address numbers.