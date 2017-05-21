Your browser is out-of-date.

12 kitchen styles—which one is for you?

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Kitchen
The kitchen is a place of comfort, conversation and entertainment, whether it be just the closest members of your family or a lot more socialising with loved ones, cooking up a storm or trying your hand at something gourmet. The modern home needs a stylish kitchen and these 12 awesome ideas will definitely enhance even the dullest decor.

1. Cute and quaint

COVIELLO, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

The pastel colour scheme and striking shiny appearance of this kitchen make it a great choice if you have limited space.

2. Wooden table

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

A wooden table in your kitchen will work as an informal dining area and extra workspace for those marathon cupcake baking sessions.

3. Marble

Bespoke Modern Kitchen Linken Designs Built-in kitchens
Linken Designs

Bespoke Modern Kitchen

Linken Designs
Linken Designs
Linken Designs

You can't go wrong with easy to clean marble counters.

4. Sophisticated

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

ULTRA MODERN RESIDENCE

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Install some glamourous illumination for a sophisticated flair.

5. Exposed brick and beams

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Opt for a rustic kitchen by maintaining those exposed wooden beams and brick walls.

6. Minimalist

House Naidoo, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern kitchen
Redesign Interiors

House Naidoo

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

A minimalist style kitchen will remain tasteful and trendy for years to come.

7. Shabby chic

Kitchen Tim Ziehl Architects Kitchen Central Island,Polished Concrete,concrete flooring,Double Volume Space
Tim Ziehl Architects

Kitchen

Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

Go for some pastel hues with a vintage inspired kitchen design that is similar to your grandma's house, but with some modern features of course.

8. Bright, white, alright

House Shenck Rerh, Rudman Visagie Rudman Visagie Modern kitchen
Rudman Visagie

House Shenck Rerh

Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie
Rudman Visagie

All white cabinets and simple glass doors will allow you to display your prized bone china set perfectly.

9. A focal colour

Kitchen homify Kitchen
homify

Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

The turquoise splashback of this seemingly neutral kitchen design adds a quirky edge.

10. Monochrome

Residential French Lane, HEID Interior Design HEID Interior Design Modern kitchen Granite Black
HEID Interior Design

Residential French Lane

HEID Interior Design
HEID Interior Design
HEID Interior Design

Choose a simple black and white design that is contemporary and easy on the eye.

12. Vibrant and funky

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Kitchen
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

The yellow chairs and funky wallpaper of this cute kitchen is definitely something to recreate.

13. All black

New Kitchen Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Modern kitchen kitchen
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

New Kitchen

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Our final kitchen is absolutely amazing, the all black design and sleek appliances make it an awesome choice that will be taken seriously. Have a look at these 8 fresh and simple kitchen ideas

What kitchen style best suits your home?

Discover home inspiration!

