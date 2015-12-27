A Modern Fairytale Home by the River

Today on homify we journey to the River Douro located in Quintada Arnado, Portugal where we can enjoy the serenity and sounds of this stunning home situated on the Douro. The relaxing space allows for tranquillity to be the order of the day with an abundance of recreational facilities for the lucky owners.

The fantastic space has all the perfect ingredients of modern living but with the added benefit of secluded and breathtaking mountain and river views, making this spot an amazing place to sit back and be pampered, regardless of the season. The true essence of the building and all its amenities have been expertly captured by photographer Antonio Chaves.