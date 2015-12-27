A Modern Fairytale Home by the River

Today on homify we journey to the River Douro located in Quintada Arnado, Portugal where we can enjoy the serenity and sounds of this stunning home situated on the Douro. The relaxing space allows for tranquillity to be the order of the day with an abundance of recreational facilities for the lucky owners.
The fantastic space has all the perfect ingredients of modern living but with the added benefit of secluded and breathtaking mountain and river views, making this spot an amazing place to sit back and be pampered, regardless of the season. The true essence of the building and all its amenities have been expertly captured by photographer Antonio Chaves.
The amazing river perspective of this home features an attractive outlook, allowing the owners to take in the beauty of the views and surrounding landscape, making it completely impossible not to be fascinated by the Douro River and its epic scenery.
The environment boasts greenery that can be enjoyed with mountains covered by vines being the relaxing and captivating view. The structure is situated so close to the river that you would almost feel like you are living right on it, while the nature and beauty of the area would really leave anyone speechless.
The building blocks that make up this magnificent home in Portugal that has been built into the landscape allows the spectacular views of this structure to be built in the cultivated and inhabited landscape, with the same technique used to build homes in the hilly region situated all along the river.
The sights available all along the banks of the river can be fully enjoyed and admired from the comfort and relaxing spot of the magnificent balcony located on the property. The surrounding greenery and environment almost frames the property, making it a spectacular sight from below.
One of the great attractions of this house is the outdoor swimming pool, which seems to merge with the river. A fantastic setting for a dip where privacy and serenity abound. A recreational area in direct contact with nature where you can still sunbathe or relax.
Our first look inside this beautiful home takes us to the living room where large windows allow an abundance of natural sunlight and ventilation to make the room comfortable and relaxing. The interiors are filled with comfort and glamour and complement the views of the landscape. The sofas are magnificent and the carpet and chair are both very distinctive pieces.
This super comfortable suite recreates the outdoor feel within The wood-like wallpaper mimics the surrounding environment, while the wooden flooring brings the elements of the environment to life. The metal bed is perfectly placed in the centre of the room with curtains surrounding the bed to give it a luxurious and romantic look and feel.
The mirror behind the headboard creates a reflective element to the room making it seem larger and more illuminated, reflecting the scenery and allowing for a glimpse of the majestic surroundings below.
With stone walls and wooden floors, this spa zone is designed to ensure comfort and relaxation with all the necessary equipment. A massage table, lounge chairs and, of course, a fantastic hot tub all have wonderful views of the surrounding landscape.