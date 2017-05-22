How much space do you need for a kitchen island?

So you have the perfect kitchen in mind for your home and you are so on top of trends that you've even considered installing a kitchen island!

If you're still considering a kitchen island, have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure for inspiration. They are excellent features for modern kitchens for so many reasons—they add an extra surface area for cooking and preparing food, they allow you to gather around with family and friends in a more casual and relaxed way and they add storage to the cooking area!

Now that you're convinced, you need to think about how much space you need for a kitchen island. This article will teach you everything that you need to know!