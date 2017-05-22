Your browser is out-of-date.

How much space do you need for a kitchen island?

Leigh Leigh
Down Barton, Devon, Trewin Design Architects
So you have the perfect kitchen in mind for your home and you are so on top of trends that you've even considered installing a kitchen island!

If you're still considering a kitchen island, have a look at these kitchen islands to treasure for inspiration. They are excellent features for modern kitchens for so many reasons—they add an extra surface area for cooking and preparing food, they allow you to gather around with family and friends in a more casual and relaxed way and they add storage to the cooking area!

Now that you're convinced, you need to think about how much space you need for a kitchen island. This article will teach you everything that you need to know!

1. How many people does the kitchen serve?

Kitchen
homify

Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

You need to think about your family size as well as how many people are usually in your kitchen, chatting to you while you cook up a storm. Ideally, you want everyone to be able to fit around the kitchen island on casual stools. There should be enough space for everyone!

2. How big is the kitchen

Patinated Silver Metallic Finish
Roundhouse

Patinated Silver Metallic Finish

Roundhouse
Roundhouse
Roundhouse

The other factor to obviously take into account is how much space you have available in the kitchen. You need to work with the square metres available to you. Your kitchen island should enhance the environment, not block the flow of movement!

3. It's all about the height

Down Barton, Devon, Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects

Down Barton, Devon

Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects
Trewin Design Architects

Your kitchen island should be between 91cm and 107cm in height. This will allow you to work on the surface comfortably, while still allowing for people to sit at the table and eat and drink.

4. 100cm by 200cm

HUF Haus MODUM 7:10
HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG

HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG
HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG
HUF HAUS GmbH u. Co. KG

This is the ideal size to start with as a baseline, but you can always make your kitchen island bigger if you've got the space. You also want to make sure that you have at least 100cm around the kitchen island, allowing for freedom of movement.

5. Open plan

Stone under the wood, Architekt Zoran Bodrozic
Architekt Zoran Bodrozic

Architekt Zoran Bodrozic
Architekt Zoran Bodrozic
Architekt Zoran Bodrozic

The wonderful advantage of an open plan home, however, is that you can also use a kitchen island as a divider between the cooking area and the rest of the home. This gives you the freedom to make it a little bit longer, forming a barrier of sorts.

6. Colours matter

Perfection is the limit, FABRI
FABRI

Perfection is the limit

FABRI
FABRI
FABRI

White is a great colour for the kitchen island as it is simple, clean and sophisticated and ensures that the kitchen island isn't too big or chunky. Neutral or earthy tones can work too!

7. Or colour!

Küchenplanung und Sanierung Erdgeschoss, denkmalgeschütze Gründerzeitvilla, Bad Godesberg, Jan Tenbücken Architekt
Jan Tenbücken Architekt

Jan Tenbücken Architekt
Jan Tenbücken Architekt
Jan Tenbücken Architekt

You can also use your kitchen island to introduce bright colours to the space, accentuating the size of the island to make it the star of the show.

8. Long and narrow

Küche als Wohnmöbel, Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei
Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei

Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei
Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei
Frigge Bau und Möbeltischlerei

Your kitchen island can also mirror the shape of the kitchen. If your kitchen is long and narrow, a long and narrow kitchen island can work wonders.

9. An extension

Gaia House, EVA | evolutionary architecture
EVA | evolutionary architecture

EVA | evolutionary architecture
EVA | evolutionary architecture
EVA | evolutionary architecture

Your kitchen island can also work in harmony with your kitchen table or dining room table, like we see in this project. Merge the two and create a multi-functional environment.

10. Play with different materials for a grand kitchen island

Baumstammküche, werkhaus
werkhaus

werkhaus
werkhaus
werkhaus

Don't let space hinder creativity or style!

11. Small and charming

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Painted Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Your kitchen island can be small yet functional and savvy all at the same time. Don't be concerned if you have to go for a smaller option. Here we can see just how stylish and sophisticated a small island can be.

Do you know what size kitchen island is right for you?

