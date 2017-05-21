We all know how easy it can be to have the perfect living room furniture and then when we put it all together, the room just doesn't look right.

In fact, there are even mistakes that we can avoid for the perfect living room.

Today on homify, however, we are going to look at 7 furniture combinations for the perfect living room. We will teach you some tips and tricks so that you can see what works best together.

You'll have a living room that looks like it comes out of the pages of a design magazine!