Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

7 furniture combinations for the perfect living room

Leigh Leigh
Metamorfoza ul. Krapwicka Opole, Studio Aranżacji Agnieszka Adamek Studio Aranżacji Agnieszka Adamek Living room
Loading admin actions …

We all know how easy it can be to have the perfect living room furniture and then when we put it all together, the room just doesn't look right.

In fact, there are even mistakes that we can avoid for the perfect living room.

Today on homify, however, we are going to look at 7 furniture combinations for the perfect living room. We will teach you some tips and tricks so that you can see what works best together.

You'll have a living room that looks like it comes out of the pages of a design magazine!

1. Earthy tones with a touch of wood

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Living room
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Wood is a wonderful addition to any living room, but it works especially well with neutral and earthy tones. Here we can see how it makes for a homely and cosy environment that envelopes you in warmth and charm.

2. A touch of grey

Lounge Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Modern living room
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Lounge

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Grey is synonymous with elegance and sophistication, but it can overwhelm a living room space if you use too much of it. Rather introduce grey in the form of a cushion or two or a plush throw or blanket.

3. A splash of colour

Living room - Steyn City Nowadays Interiors Modern living room Solid Wood Grey
Nowadays Interiors

Living room—Steyn City

Nowadays Interiors
Nowadays Interiors
Nowadays Interiors

You can also use cushions to introduce splashes of colour and charm to the environment, pairing them with more neutral or solid tones. Here we can see how black leather sofas work flawlessly with colourful cushions.

4. Black and white photographs

Living Room Tru Interiors Modern living room
Tru Interiors

Living Room

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

Black and white photographs can introduce a very classic look and feel to a living room. Pair with soft tones and you'll have a living room that looks like it's straight out of Hollywood

5. A colourful wall in a light environment

Silecia, Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración Multimedia roomAccessories & decoration
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración
Cristina Cortés Diseño y Decoración

Paint one of the walls in your living room a bright and bold colour, especially if natural light flows into the living space. You'll have a beautifully cheerful environment that doesn't overwhelm.

6. Shelves

Metamorfoza ul. Krapwicka Opole, Studio Aranżacji Agnieszka Adamek Studio Aranżacji Agnieszka Adamek Living room
Studio Aranżacji Agnieszka Adamek

Studio Aranżacji Agnieszka Adamek
Studio Aranżacji Agnieszka Adamek
Studio Aranżacji Agnieszka Adamek

Shelves, whether on the walls or in the form of a standing piece of furniture, work well in any living room. They allow items to be stored and arranged neatly while ensuring that they remain on display. They also utilise vertical space.

Have a look at this article: Things to consider when choosing shelves.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A geometric or patterned rug

House B Jozi, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Living room
Redesign Interiors

House B Jozi

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Pair neutral or wooden furniture with a rug full of personality and charm. Here we can see just how dynamic patterns can create a room full of energy and style.

8. Wall art

Apartamento torres de chico , Davecube Design Davecube Design Modern living room
Davecube Design

Davecube Design
Davecube Design
Davecube Design

Vinyl wall art, whether in the form of words or patterns, can bring that unique touch to the living room. Here we can see how the black and blue words match the colour combination throughout the living room, creating a very harmonious environment.

Also have a look at these 9 design tips from South African living rooms.

Trending now: 13 South African bedroom designs

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks