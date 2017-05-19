Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 hazards in your home (and how to fix them!)

Leigh Leigh
CASA HARAS SANTA MARIA, Estudio Arqt Estudio Arqt Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

There are so many things that prevent us from having beautiful and functional houses. These can be very irritating and frustrating!

This is why today at homify, we've put together 9 hazards in your home with some tips and tricks on how to save them.

Hopefully after reading this article, your home will be hazard free, leaving you free to focus on turning it into a beautiful haven.

Once you've removed the hazards, have a look at these 33 tips to improve your home with a little money.

1. Gas stove

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London Cue & Co of London Modern kitchen
Cue &amp; Co of London

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London

Cue & Co of London
Cue &amp; Co of London
Cue & Co of London

A gas stove saves electricity and is much more environmentally friendly, but it can be a hazard if we forget to turn off the gas! Make sure that you automatically turn the stove off at the wall as soon as you are finished cooking. Your kitchen will also smell better too!

2. The tub

Brunel Cast Iron Bath Aston Matthews BathroomBathtubs & showers
Aston Matthews

Brunel Cast Iron Bath

Aston Matthews
Aston Matthews
Aston Matthews

If your bathroom is small, a tub can be quite a nuisance. It takes up a lot of space and if you are someone who likes to shower, can seem like a waste.

We suggest turning your tub into a shower for dual-functionality or getting rid of it all together.

Have a look at this article for inspiration: Style or comfort? 7 bathrooms that deliver both.

3. Too many items

Ph con Parra, Pop Arq Pop Arq Living room
Pop Arq

Pop Arq
Pop Arq
Pop Arq

Especially if we have a family home, possessions can accumulate so that we end up with our living spaces littered with items. Install shelves or add a bookshelf to your home, creating vertical storage where items can be stored neatly but remain accessible.

4. Too many armchairs

CASA HARAS SANTA MARIA, Estudio Arqt Estudio Arqt Modern living room
Estudio Arqt

Estudio Arqt
Estudio Arqt
Estudio Arqt

You want your living room to be cosy and functional but sometimes a trendy L-shaped sofa or one armchair is all you need. Don't constrict the flow of this environment by having too many chairs and tables in it. It will make the room seem smaller and claustrophobic.

5. A boring entrance

CASA OXIDADA, KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS Modern living room Glass Beige
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS

KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS
KARLEN + CLEMENTE ARQUITECTOS

Your entrance should be functional and attractive because it's the first impression that people will get of your home.

Have a look at these 7 impressive ideas for your entrance for inspiration.

6. Shower doors

Flat Conversion in Islington, GK Architects Ltd GK Architects Ltd BathroomBathtubs & showers
GK Architects Ltd

Flat Conversion in Islington

GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd
GK Architects Ltd

Shower doors can open up into the room, taking up more space then necessary. We can end up slipping or struggling to move through the bathroom!

Opt instead for shower curtains, which take up no square metres. They can also look funky too!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Bedroom lighting

Apartamento, Spengler Decor Spengler Decor Classic style bedroom
Spengler Decor

Spengler Decor
Spengler Decor
Spengler Decor

If the lighting in your bedroom is too bright, you can ruin the ambiance and the mood. This is a space that is meant to feel peaceful, serene and possibly even romantic. Invest in soft dimming lights or lamps next to the bed. 

Have a look at these 9 stunning bedroom lighting ideas.

8. The open plan home

Nest - Private residence at Koregaon Park, TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd. Modern style bedroom
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.

TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.
TAO Architecture Pvt. Ltd.

If you live in a studio apartment or having a living area with an open plan design, it can be difficult to demarcate different areas. Use furniture to subtly separate spaces, like we see in this design. The different use of colours also makes it very clear which part of the home belongs to which space.

9. Counter tops of low quality

CASA IVANNA, OBRA BLANCA OBRA BLANCA Modern kitchen
OBRA BLANCA

OBRA BLANCA
OBRA BLANCA
OBRA BLANCA

A kitchen with materials that aren't of high quality can be particularly hazardous. It can affect our cooking abilities! Invest in marble or granite counter tops that will last for many years to come.

​Die 5 dinge wat inbrekers na jou huis lok

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks