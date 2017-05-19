9 hazards in your home (and how to fix them!)

There are so many things that prevent us from having beautiful and functional houses. These can be very irritating and frustrating!
This is why today at homify, we've put together 9 hazards in your home with some tips and tricks on how to save them.
Hopefully after reading this article, your home will be hazard free, leaving you free to focus on turning it into a beautiful haven.
Once you've removed the hazards, have a look at these 33 tips to improve your home with a little money.
A gas stove saves electricity and is much more environmentally friendly, but it can be a hazard if we forget to turn off the gas! Make sure that you automatically turn the stove off at the wall as soon as you are finished cooking. Your kitchen will also smell better too!
If your bathroom is small, a tub can be quite a nuisance. It takes up a lot of space and if you are someone who likes to shower, can seem like a waste.
We suggest turning your tub into a shower for dual-functionality or getting rid of it all together.
Have a look at this article for inspiration: Style or comfort? 7 bathrooms that deliver both.
Especially if we have a family home, possessions can accumulate so that we end up with our living spaces littered with items. Install shelves or add a bookshelf to your home, creating vertical storage where items can be stored neatly but remain accessible.
You want your living room to be cosy and functional but sometimes a trendy L-shaped sofa or one armchair is all you need. Don't constrict the flow of this environment by having too many chairs and tables in it. It will make the room seem smaller and claustrophobic.
Your entrance should be functional and attractive because it's the first impression that people will get of your home.
Have a look at these 7 impressive ideas for your entrance for inspiration.
Shower doors can open up into the room, taking up more space then necessary. We can end up slipping or struggling to move through the bathroom!
Opt instead for shower curtains, which take up no square metres. They can also look funky too!
If the lighting in your bedroom is too bright, you can ruin the ambiance and the mood. This is a space that is meant to feel peaceful, serene and possibly even romantic. Invest in soft dimming lights or lamps next to the bed.
Have a look at these 9 stunning bedroom lighting ideas.
If you live in a studio apartment or having a living area with an open plan design, it can be difficult to demarcate different areas. Use furniture to subtly separate spaces, like we see in this design. The different use of colours also makes it very clear which part of the home belongs to which space.
A kitchen with materials that aren't of high quality can be particularly hazardous. It can affect our cooking abilities! Invest in marble or granite counter tops that will last for many years to come.