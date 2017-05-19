9 hazards in your home (and how to fix them!)

There are so many things that prevent us from having beautiful and functional houses. These can be very irritating and frustrating!

This is why today at homify, we've put together 9 hazards in your home with some tips and tricks on how to save them.

Hopefully after reading this article, your home will be hazard free, leaving you free to focus on turning it into a beautiful haven.

Once you've removed the hazards, have a look at these 33 tips to improve your home with a little money.