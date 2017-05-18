Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 stunning South African home entrances

Leigh Leigh
homify Country style house
Loading admin actions …

There is nothing better than getting inspiration from local design and decor which is why we at homify are delighted today to bring you 11 stunning South African home entrances.

Remember that the entrance is the first impression that people will get of your home so you want it to pack a punch. It should reveal to guests and visitors just how modern and savvy your tastes (and your interiors) are!

An entrance should also be functional. Perhaps it should be covered, ensuring people don't get wet or wait in the hot sun while you open the door. Perhaps it should hold a little bench so that people can sit down while they remove boots or jackets. It's up to you!

So let's take a look and get inspired!

1. Secure and glam

Salida del Sol Morningside Flaneur Architects Modern houses
Flaneur Architects

Salida del Sol Morningside

Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects

This entrance is very glamorous with its lighting, which illuminates the look and feel of the entrance. The high walls and front gate make for a safe and private structure, while the front garden softens the original look and feel.

This is contemporary in its finest.

2. Bohemian bliss

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

THE VILLA, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

Encompass visitors, family and friends in warmth and charm the moment that they arrive at your home. This wooden door works in harmony with the plants, flowers and trees to create quite a tropical and exotic look and feel.

Remember that when in doubt, natural beauty is the way to go.

3. A splash of colour

Ultra modern , FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern houses
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Ultra modern

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

This modern and sleek entrance features three large red beams in the entrance, adding a dramatic and bright burst of colour to the space. It contrasts beautifully with the shades of grey used throughout the facade.

4. Covered up

​Contemporary Farm house homify Country style house Timber column,Farmhouse,Screens,Rustic,Lights,Steps,bagwash
homify

​Contemporary Farm house

homify
homify
homify

Here we can see how beneficial a covered entrance is, protecting guests and visitors from any adverse weather conditions. Paired with a large glass front door, this space welcomes them into the home before they've even stepped through the door!

5. Practicality rules

Westville, Taryn Flanagan Interiors Taryn Flanagan Interiors Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Taryn Flanagan Interiors

Westville

Taryn Flanagan Interiors
Taryn Flanagan Interiors
Taryn Flanagan Interiors

Add hooks or a coat rack to the entrance of your home where handbags, coats and hats can be stored neatly away. You'll thank us later!

6. A touch of art

House Hoffman, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Hoffman

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

Don't be afraid to add decor or furnishings to your entrance. It should give people a little taste as to what to expect from the rest of the home design!

Use artwork, for example, to add charm and personality to the environment. You'll impress guests with your flawless taste!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Simple and classic

Modern Colonial, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Colonial style house
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Modern Colonial

FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS
FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS

Sometimes a simple and classic design says it all! With grand white pillars and a stone facade, this entrance is set up for greatness.

8. It's all in the door

Creative Yolanda Wessels
Yolanda Wessels

Creative

Yolanda Wessels
Yolanda Wessels
Yolanda Wessels

Your front door plays a huge role in the look and feel of your home design. Choose wisely! Dark wood is a timeless material that will look grand and aesthetically appealing for years to come. Don't be afraid to add some patterns or detail!

9. Sweep them in

House Harteveld, Coetzee Alberts Architects Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

House Harteveld

Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects
Coetzee Alberts Architects

This wooden door opens up onto a spacious staircase with a beautiful look and feel. The combination of earthy tones is very warm and inviting.

10. Clean lines

Mr and Mrs Super Chilled homify Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs grey,wooden flooring,staircase,hanging pendant,scandi
homify

Mr and Mrs Super Chilled

homify
homify
homify

This entrance is light and bright with its white walls and sunshine that streams in through the doors and windows. Sometimes simple and clean is the best option!

11. Curved lines

Modern family home in the heart of Simbithi Eco Estate, CA Architects CA Architects Modern houses
CA Architects

Modern family home in the heart of Simbithi Eco Estate

CA Architects
CA Architects
CA Architects

This home uses curved lines to lead guests family and friends into the home design. 

Also have a look at these 7 Impressive Ideas for your Entrance!

​25 eenvoudige maar stylvolle huise vir jou begroting
Which is your favourite entrance?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks