There is nothing better than getting inspiration from local design and decor which is why we at homify are delighted today to bring you 11 stunning South African home entrances.

Remember that the entrance is the first impression that people will get of your home so you want it to pack a punch. It should reveal to guests and visitors just how modern and savvy your tastes (and your interiors) are!

An entrance should also be functional. Perhaps it should be covered, ensuring people don't get wet or wait in the hot sun while you open the door. Perhaps it should hold a little bench so that people can sit down while they remove boots or jackets. It's up to you!

So let's take a look and get inspired!