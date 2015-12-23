Separate your room without building walls

Most of us live in conventional houses, where different rooms are separated by walls and are accessed by doors. These divisions are usually very similar, varying only in size and number, affected by how many bedrooms and bathrooms there are as well as the layout of the dining room, living room and kitchen. But what if there are no walls in your house?

The open space concept is increasingly popular, often inspired by the dimensions of a box. Studios, lofts or renovated warehouses in residential areas usually are made up of wide, open spaces where rooms are separated by objects. The great challenge of our time is for architects and designers to create flexible spaces, instead of the traditional compartments in a house, separated by walls.

Open spaces don't always work in a home as sometimes you need a space that is private from the rest of the house, such as the en-suite bathroom off the main bedroom, or a space where you can read your book quietly. And walls aren't going to cut it for this.

Curtains, furniture, or screens may be just what you need to create two different spaces in the same large area without having to build a permanent structure. And so today we bring you six simple solutions to inspire you to create different spaces in your home without building walls!