Separate your room without building walls

Most of us live in conventional houses, where different rooms are separated by walls and are accessed by doors. These divisions are usually very similar, varying only in size and number, affected by how many bedrooms and bathrooms there are as well as the layout of the dining room, living room and kitchen. But what if there are no walls in your house?
The open space concept is increasingly popular, often inspired by the dimensions of a box. Studios, lofts or renovated warehouses in residential areas usually are made up of wide, open spaces where rooms are separated by objects. The great challenge of our time is for architects and designers to create flexible spaces, instead of the traditional compartments in a house, separated by walls.
Open spaces don't always work in a home as sometimes you need a space that is private from the rest of the house, such as the en-suite bathroom off the main bedroom, or a space where you can read your book quietly. And walls aren't going to cut it for this.
Curtains, furniture, or screens may be just what you need to create two different spaces in the same large area without having to build a permanent structure. And so today we bring you six simple solutions to inspire you to create different spaces in your home without building walls!
A curtain is always an excellent option to divide a space. In the example shown above, two panels of curtain are used to hide the storage area and pantry, without it seeming like a storage space. Bold colours with floral patterns give life and joy to the kitchen, which works with the rustic furniture to create a very relaxed appearance. Curtains are easy to install, easy to change, easy to like!
There are many different types of curtains including traditional curtains, panels like the ones in the picture, or roll-up curtains/blinds so the choice of fabric can be tricky, but here are some simple instructions that will help you with the purchase.
For a kitchen, as seen in the photograph, the fabric must be washable and stain resistant because this is an area where messes will happen, either because food has splashed out of the pot or because your little one wiped their dirty hands on it!
Curtains can be a great way to divide a space in any room, even serving as a decorative element that adds to the style of the room. Use them to divide the living room from the dining room, for example. For this kind of option, rich fabrics like velvet are a fantastic option. Investing in tulle netting or even silk creates for a very classic look and feel. Play with textures and colours to create a more casual, rustic settings. Or choose a standard, plain colour for a more relaxed environment.
All of these ideas apply to any room… the choice is yours!
And then when you get tired you can always change it!
A magnificent idea to separate rooms can be seen here, by Andreia Louraço—Design and Interiors!
Use an open set of shelves to divide the living room from the dining room. But not just any bookshelf! This bookcase is almost a decorative panel so it is incredibly beautiful and enhances the room's design.
For this purpose, the open shelves on both sides is perfect, because both sides have the same look and feel. You could use a closet, but then one of the spaces would look onto the back of the closet so no value would be added in terms of aesthetics or decor.
If you choose a table to divide a room, make sure that this is low and in line with the sofa. A low and long sideboard may also be the ideal choice.
In a room, a sideboard can be extended and serve as a room divider. A kitchen counter or breakfast bar, for example, serves this purpose perfectly.
You can choose furniture to separate spaces so that it matches the same style as furniture that already exists in that space. Or you can be innovative and creative and choose something very different, emphasising the separation. Be bold!
Sliding doors! Has this idea occurred to you? Sliding doors are a great way to create a partition, especially when there is not that much space available.
In very small houses, where one area serves as a bedroom, kitchen and living room, choose to install a sliding door the entire length of the space. You can open it up to get the feeling of spaciousness, or you can close it if you want privacy. With beautiful colours and funky designs, as seen in the image, a sliding door looks good anywhere.
So what are the best materials to use? You can go for two panels, or more. You can for a sliding door with a latch, or something more simple. You can choose an aluminium rail, stainless steel or PVC. You can also choose which side of the room you want the door to slide to. Phew! So many choices! But there's more. You have the choice of all sorts of materials, as they may be wood, glass, metal or PVC.
Follow your gut by taking into account the décor style, if you are already set up in your home. Or use the sliding door to help create it. Note that metal is perfect for industrial-style décor. Glass and PVC give a very modern look. And wood is a classic that fits easily as well as very versatile!
This is another simple idea, but it can give an unparalleled charm to your home when creating divisions: the panels and screens! This image shows how a panel creates a division between spaces while providing privacy for people to use the bathroom. And the panel simultaneously gives the space a contemporary style with an exotic touch .
This idea may be very useful in several areas of your home! Use in the living room, the kitchen and even in the garden by the pool. Use it whenever you need a temporary division. These are very easy to erect and can be taken down whenever you want!
Check out these cool wall products if you are looking to add a bit of style to any room.
This solution, as we see in the photograph above, is amazing for open spaces in the kitchen and the dining room. Here the division is created using standard tiles in the food preparation area and dish washing space, and then wood flooring in the dining area, a space that sees less dirt and mess.
Notice how the overall effect gives the impression of having a carpet in the kitchen area, while the wooden wooden flooring underneath the dining room table exudes warmth. This is a very clever solution!
But the concept is not limited to kitchen! You can do the same in the nursery, with carpet and vinyl flooring, to create a sleeping area and a play area, for example. Or in the living room by installing different types of carpet, to get a sense of differentiation in the reading area and living area.
Get inspired!
Well, what can you do? The wall was already there when you bought the house.
There is always a solution or an inspiring idea that can transform a cramped little space. And the picture above is a good example. The original wall was partially demolished, leaving a open space that has been filled with glass. This simple trick immediately gives the impression of more space!
But we have two more solutions to propose to you, and they do not involve demolishing most of the wall.
The first suggestion is to remove a few bricks, creating openings in the wall. This creates a rack or shelving of sorts.
The second idea simply involves a hammer. This won't create a division in the truest sense of the word, but it creates the illusion of division. Place a mirror on the wall, covering almost the whole wall. Not only will it make the room seem much bigger but it will feel like there is a whole separate adjoining room!
