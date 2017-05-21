​A brand-new look for a Johannesburg family home

Our newest homify 360° discovery comes to us from Illovo, Johannesburg, where a very impressive modern house takes up prime residence, courtesy of Urban Habitat Architects.

Built at a cool R4.5 million, this stunner’s story started when the Moosa family realised they were quite unhappy with the layout and aesthetics of their home. The challenge of the experts then became to modernize the house, as well as create a more open-plan feel.

So, how was this achieved? Well, let’s look at some visual representation while we discover more about House Moosa’s new look…