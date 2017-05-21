​A brand-new look for a Johannesburg family home

Our newest homify 360° discovery comes to us from Illovo, Johannesburg, where a very impressive modern house takes up prime residence, courtesy of Urban Habitat Architects.
Built at a cool R4.5 million, this stunner’s story started when the Moosa family realised they were quite unhappy with the layout and aesthetics of their home. The challenge of the experts then became to modernize the house, as well as create a more open-plan feel.
So, how was this achieved? Well, let’s look at some visual representation while we discover more about House Moosa’s new look…
The façade underwent a fresh new design to create a modern “with it” look and feel while also keeping the architectural integrity of the home.
To abide by the clients’ request of open spaces, the professionals in charge completely removed all the internal divisions of the house, re-designed the kitchen and re-arranged the position of certain living spaces.
On the first floor, the existing bedrooms were enlarged, another bedroom was added and a completely new main bedroom suite with a walk in dresser and en-suite bathroom was created.
We just had to include a shot from this angle as well to showcase the delightful green touches sprucing up the front façade. Look how fresh, lush and, well, green the front entrance seems all thanks to the plants and trees neatly framing the front side of the house.
On the northern side, the experts applied sliding sun louvres within the framing elements. In the middle of the façade, permanent horizontal timber louvers were added to enhance both the house’s functionality and beauty factors.
Let’s not forget how fabulous that green lawn, shaded terraces/balconies and pool look here in the back yard.
And before you could say “voila!”, a perfectly renewed and revitalized home had been created for the Moosa family.
