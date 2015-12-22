The King of the Jungle House

Casa em Ubatuba is the most incredible example of exotic, tropical architecture. Designed by Brazilian architects SPBR Architects, this home is based in Ubatuba in Brazil, suspended among the trees. This is architecture meets innovation meets wonder.
The architects have managed to achieve what most only ever strive for, a transcendence of a home into the surrounding nature.
As Gary Snyder said,
Nature is not a place to visit. It is home.
If Tarzan and Jane had been architects and/or designers, this would be their house.
Follow us as we explore every inch of this magnificent piece of architecture.
While slightly rustic and certainly tropical, it's clear to see that this isn't a small house with a simple design. The architects are all about details, layers, levels, shapes and volume.
Luxury also plays a role in this jungle-like setting, a concept the architects are no stranger to. Their other creations - Edificio de Apartamentos em Lugano and Case de Fim de Semana em Sao Paulo—also ooze a sleek, sophisticated look that is often difficult to achieve in a more rustic, natural setting.
A swimming pool on the roof of this design is the first element that gives the touch of luxury away. It also alludes to the hot, Brazilian climate where a dip in the pool is a wonderful treat—something South Africans can relate to this summer.
You'll notice that very natural colours and materials are used for the exterior, including wood and cement. Wide open spaces reveal the rooms inside.
The bedrooms areas seen in this photograph are encased in glass, seemingly floating above the ground below it. This is a truly stroke of ingenuity by the architects, creating a design that is futuristic, with an incredibly dramatic look and feel.
The glass element here is what brings the whole architectural structure together, where a container of sorts has been designed and built, suspended above the ground. The glass, however, transitions the interior of the house into the exterior almost as if these bedrooms are hanging from the trees, which is how you should feel when you fall asleep in one of these beds at night.
The wooden facade breaks up this glass container effect, allowing the building to blend into the trees around it. It is meant to stick out and be one with nature all at the same time.
This angle depicts the sheer height of this building and how strong and sturdy pillars make this type of architecture possible.
It's also clear from this angle how different layers of the structure form different levels—a modern take on the double-storey home. Each section of the house works together, creating a structure that flows from one piece to the next.
The trees that surround this house and their height are also obvious here. The architects did not want to have to cut down the natural vegetation to build this house and instead have worked around it. The result is a house that looks like it is one with the trees, swaying in the wind.
Incorporating natural elements into the design of a home is not aesthetically pleasing, but is very good for the preservation of the environment too. If you're looking to build a home, speak to your architect about the possible inclusion of natural landscape and the surrounds into the design.
The interior of Casa em Ubatuba is basic, but stylish. The walls are made from plain concrete, just like the exterior, and only the necessary furniture has been included. These pieces of furniture are stylish and classic, however.
The furniture is natural in colour and tone—soft browns and greens—again giving off the
tree look and feel. Remember that this is a home that is meant to blend into its surrounds.
The most notable aspect of the living room and dining room is that it almost looks as if it is outside—which it almost is. While a roof covers the furniture, the walls on either side of the room do not exist, creating a space this is semi-outside. Remember what we said about being one with nature?
While glass covers these open spaces to protect the furniture and the people who live in this home from weather elements, the architects have designed a space where you never feel as if you are inside, locked up from the outside world. Instead, you're meant to feel as though you are living in a tree or a tree house. Just like Tarzan.
You'll probably sleep a bit more comfortably in this house, however, with beautiful cushy beds and blinds that block out the morning sun. Views of the ocean and the surrounding trees can be seen right from your bed once you pull back the blinds, however.
Despite being a kind of tree house, this is still a space for relaxation, comfort and style. Thick cotton linen covers the bed while a flat screen television provides comfort. A fan keeps those sleeping cool as the hot, sticky night surrounds them.
Hot tip: If mosquitoes are bugging you, put your ceiling fan on. This should help to keep them from biting you!
You'll notice that despite the elegance of this room, the designers have still opted for very neutral colours—mostly brown. This isn't a home filled with bold, loud colours or very funky decor. It is a home where the main attraction is outside, not inside.
The living room is a perfect example of classic style, revealing the different levels of Casa em Ubatuba.
The living area is simply designed, with cushy sofas and decorative pieces such as baskets and ornaments. However the colours remain neutral, just like the rest of the house.
The room opens up onto a little patio, where a deck chair allows for anyone to enjoy their afternoon reading a book outside or just enjoying the view. The living room can thus be enjoyed under a roof or outside. Wide doors roll back to allow for the living room to feel like an open space. Soft ceiling lights illuminate this comfortable space, creating ambiance.
Stairs lead to other levels in the house, showing how each section transitions into the next.
This image is the perfect way to end off our tour of Casa em Ubatuba because it shows how the architects have truly incorporated the structure into the surrounds.
Look at how the edge of the building opens up, like a bird's beak, to swallow up the incredible views. The concrete and the wood works beautifully together, as the structure pops out of the trees, while still remaining open to the nature around it.
This is a home that dream holidays and exotic living are made of, with beautiful beaches, incredible vegetation and of course, an architectural masterpiece. We want to visit Brazil just to see this house!
