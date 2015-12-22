The King of the Jungle House

Casa em Ubatuba is the most incredible example of exotic, tropical architecture. Designed by Brazilian architects SPBR Architects, this home is based in Ubatuba in Brazil, suspended among the trees. This is architecture meets innovation meets wonder.

The architects have managed to achieve what most only ever strive for, a transcendence of a home into the surrounding nature.

As Gary Snyder said, Nature is not a place to visit. It is home.

If Tarzan and Jane had been architects and/or designers, this would be their house.

Follow us as we explore every inch of this magnificent piece of architecture.