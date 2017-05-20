Your browser is out-of-date.

Trending now: 13 South African bedroom designs

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Bedroom Interiors, Carne Interiors Carne Interiors Classic style bedroom
Your bedroom is a peaceful escape from the world of work and family drama, which is why it is vital to think of decor that will enhance a serene and calm state of mind. The 13 South African bedrooms included in this homify will surely inspire you to do just that. But, it's also important to think of including ideas that are related to your personality, whether it be a vibrant colour, perhaps some accessories or even the quirky. Let's be inspired to create a sensational yet perfect space to suit your needs.

1. The attic conversion

Saffraan Ave, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Eclectic style bedroom
Use your rafters as part of the decor and create a luxurious and comfortable master bedroom in the attic.

2. Symmetry

Classic Bedroom Interior Carne Interiors Classic style bedroom
Symmetry is imperative in all forms of decor, and here we can see just how stylish it looks when either side mirrors the other. 

3. Wallpaper

Grey-scale Luxury Carne Interiors Classic style bedroom
Decorate only one wall with some chic wallpaper and your bedroom will have an enchanting atmosphere.

4. Neutral elements

homify Modern style bedroom
It's amazing what neutral shades can do to the mind, body and soul.

5. The full suite

Apartment Robertson - Pembroke, Covet Design Covet Design Modern style bedroom
A large bedroom means you can include a lot more features to take up the space. Add a TV and comfy sofa, but don't forget some opulent bed linen for a comfortable night sleep.

6. Natural light

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Eclectic style bedroom
Brilliant sunshine with warm up the room in the morning, just in time to wake you up for work.

7. White

Cottage Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Colonial style bedroom Cottage,bedroom,scatter cushions
Keep your space trendy and tasteful with these all-white cabinets and bed linens.

8.Wooden

Walkersons House, Urban Habitat Architects Urban Habitat Architects Rustic style bedroom bedroom
A wooden bed is simple and rustic… the perfect fit for a home filled with character.

9. Filled with light

Residence Naidoo, FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS FRANCOIS MARAIS ARCHITECTS Modern style bedroom
A room with a view will always have a relaxing aspect.

10. Pretty

Apex Building - Penthouse, House of Gargoyle House of Gargoyle Modern style bedroom
Pretty details, colour and furniture will essentially create an eye-catching effect in a home with contemporary style.

11. Mediterranean magic

De Kelders Residence Hermanus Western Cape CS DESIGN Modern style bedroom Duck egg color scheme Main bedrooms
Hues of sea green are great for a Mediterranean inspired decor.

12. Shabby chic

House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Scandinavian style bedroom
In a small upmarket apartment, you may want to opt for some shabby chic furniture with pastel shades for striking charm.

13. Eclectic

House Stuttaford - Baronetcy Estate, Covet Design Covet Design Modern style bedroom
The monochrome rug with this dark grey decor is no doubt eclectic. How about these 11 secrets: how to get your perfect bedroom (low cost!)?

​The double-storey home that’s perfect for your family
Which South African bedroom do you love the most?

