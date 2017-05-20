Trending now: 13 South African bedroom designs

Your bedroom is a peaceful escape from the world of work and family drama, which is why it is vital to think of decor that will enhance a serene and calm state of mind. The 13 South African bedrooms included in this homify will surely inspire you to do just that. But, it's also important to think of including ideas that are related to your personality, whether it be a vibrant colour, perhaps some accessories or even the quirky. Let's be inspired to create a sensational yet perfect space to suit your needs.
Use your rafters as part of the decor and create a luxurious and comfortable master bedroom in the attic.
Symmetry is imperative in all forms of decor, and here we can see just how stylish it looks when either side mirrors the other.
Decorate only one wall with some chic wallpaper and your bedroom will have an enchanting atmosphere.
It's amazing what neutral shades can do to the mind, body and soul.
A large bedroom means you can include a lot more features to take up the space. Add a TV and comfy sofa, but don't forget some opulent bed linen for a comfortable night sleep.
Brilliant sunshine with warm up the room in the morning, just in time to wake you up for work.
Keep your space trendy and tasteful with these all-white cabinets and bed linens.
A wooden bed is simple and rustic… the perfect fit for a home filled with character.
A room with a view will always have a relaxing aspect.
Pretty details, colour and furniture will essentially create an eye-catching effect in a home with contemporary style.
Hues of sea green are great for a Mediterranean inspired decor.
In a small upmarket apartment, you may want to opt for some shabby chic furniture with pastel shades for striking charm.
The monochrome rug with this dark grey decor is no doubt eclectic. How about these 11 secrets: how to get your perfect bedroom (low cost!)?