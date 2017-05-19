From the pros: 10 kitchen tips you need to know

The kitchen is more than just a place to cook, it's an entertainment area for loved ones and often also doubles up as a working area if you don't have the luxury of a home office. This is why it is important to think about creative colours, elegant features, sleek appliances and of course plenty of light when decorating the most used room in the house. The 10 kitchen decor tips included in this homify feature are expert approved, so you may want to begin planning yours today!