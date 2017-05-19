Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

From the pros: 10 kitchen tips you need to know

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Val de Vie - Les Lions Street, Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Kitchen White
Loading admin actions …

The kitchen is more than just a place to cook, it's an entertainment area for loved ones and often also doubles up as a working area if you don't have the luxury of a home office. This is why it is important to think about creative colours, elegant features, sleek appliances and of course plenty of light when decorating the most used room in the house. The 10 kitchen decor tips included in this homify feature are expert approved, so you may want to begin planning yours today!

1. All-white

Project : Gray Thomson, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Kitchen MDF White
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : Gray Thomson

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

You cannot go wrong with the basics, and an all-white kitchen is perfect here. Especially when paired with a vibrant colour, such as the red stove. It's a trendy and tasteful decor element.

2. Fresh light

Bespoke Modern Kitchen Linken Designs Built-in kitchens
Linken Designs

Bespoke Modern Kitchen

Linken Designs
Linken Designs
Linken Designs

A kitchen often harbours many odours and aromas, which is why it is vital to have a window close by for fresh air throughout the day.

3. Colour

RESIDENCE 1111, AOJ | Architecture & Interiors AOJ | Architecture & Interiors Kitchen
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors

RESIDENCE 1111

AOJ | Architecture & Interiors
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors
AOJ | Architecture & Interiors

If the ordinary is just too dull for you, then look at this lovely blue kitchen for colour inspiration.

4. Seating

Kitchen Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Kitchen White
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Kitchen

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

A spacious and sophisticated kitchen will not be complete without some comfy informal seating.

5. Splashback

Kitchen homify Kitchen
homify

Kitchen

homify
homify
homify

Go for a neutral kitchen colour with a vibrant splashback and add your love for the quirky, albeit on the sly.

6. L-shape

Project #, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Modern kitchen
Frans Alexander Interiors

Project #

Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

Maximise storage with an L-shape kitchen design.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Hanging lights

Project : De Wet, Capital Kitchens cc Capital Kitchens cc Kitchen Wood Grey
Capital Kitchens cc

Project : De Wet

Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc
Capital Kitchens cc

Incorporate some hanging lights above your workspace so you're always sure of whether you put enough salt in the pot of soup.

8. Shabby chic

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

You don't need to build a full kitchen island, place that unused wooden table from your grandma's house in the kitchen and create some shabby chic informal seating. It may need a good sanding and another coat of varnish though.

9. Built in

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I CAMPS BAY, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

You may want to utilise the extra space of a kitchen island to its fullest potential by building your appliances into this space.

10. Open plan

House Auriga, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern kitchen
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Auriga

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

Think smarter with an open plan kitchen and dining room area. Have a look at New this week: 11 fresh South African kitchens to copy

15 living rooms with stone walls you'll adore
Which of these 10 kitchen ideas do your prefer?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks