15 living rooms with stone walls you'll adore

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Remodelación departmento Moderno Ciudad de Mexico - Letran del valle, All Arquitectura
Loading admin actions …

The living room is a place of comfort, relaxation and even entertainment, which is why all the decor included in this space should be carefully considered. The 15 lovely living rooms in this homify feature each incorporate some sensational stone walls, so even if your home is small and quaint or spacious and sophisticated, there are more than enough ways to decorate it in contemporary features. Let's take a look for some inspiration!

1. Stone in neutral tones

LAS OLAS, Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

2. The fireplace has a lot of personality

Residencial Vista Sol, Mobiliario y Equipo MEE
Mobiliario y Equipo MEE

Mobiliario y Equipo MEE
Mobiliario y Equipo MEE
Mobiliario y Equipo MEE

3. Stone hallway decor

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. Maybe opt for brick

Bilbaoo Residencial , Lo Interior
Lo Interior

Lo Interior
Lo Interior
Lo Interior

5. Artificial stone for a 3D effect

Departamento del Valle, ARQUITECTURA SOSTENIBLE
ARQUITECTURA SOSTENIBLE

Departamento del Valle

ARQUITECTURA SOSTENIBLE
ARQUITECTURA SOSTENIBLE
ARQUITECTURA SOSTENIBLE

6. Natural stone for a rustic touch

homify Modern living room Textile Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. Varying shades and colours

Interiorismo, KAUS
KAUS

KAUS
KAUS
KAUS

8. Red stone and a perfect planter

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Lighting for a modern touch

Casa Cuernavaca, kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos

kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos

10. Lining the staircase

CASAS ADOSADAS, Estudio A+3
Estudio A+3

Estudio A+3
Estudio A+3
Estudio A+3

11. A cream stone for a brilliant interior

Marcos Paz 4347 C.A.B.A Argentina, Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez
Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez

Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez
Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez
Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez

12. Either side of the TV

Remodelación departmento Moderno Ciudad de Mexico - Letran del valle, All Arquitectura
All Arquitectura

All Arquitectura
All Arquitectura
All Arquitectura

13. Or perhaps some white brick

Suites Polanco, All Arquitectura
All Arquitectura

All Arquitectura
All Arquitectura
All Arquitectura

14. Go completely rustic

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. Or add grey stones for a contemporary aspect

CASA MONTERRA 1, OROZCO GIL TALLER DE ARQUITECTURA
OROZCO GIL TALLER DE ARQUITECTURA

OROZCO GIL TALLER DE ARQUITECTURA
OROZCO GIL TALLER DE ARQUITECTURA
OROZCO GIL TALLER DE ARQUITECTURA

If you liked these stone wall ideas, then have a look at 8 tips to get the most our of your small room

11 stunning South African home entrances
Which of these stone walls do you prefer?

