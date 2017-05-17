Your browser is out-of-date.

9 home entrances with ideas to copy

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
House Page, Tim Ziehl Architects
The entrance to your home is a first glimpse at your personality and style and these 9 awesome home entrances are sure to amaze you with their chic style, detail and elegance. So, even if you're looking for simple ideas to enhance your house with modernity and sophistication in mind, our team of professionals have you covered with these awesome tips and tricks. Let's take a look!

1. Colonial

Finished Homes, New Home Building Brokers
New Home Building Brokers

Finished Homes

New Home Building Brokers
New Home Building Brokers
New Home Building Brokers

The first home we visit has a strong colonial design, with white detail, lovely plants and even a pretty path leading the way to the front door.

2. Gates

Entrance Tim Ziehl Architects Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Tim Ziehl Architects

Entrance

Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

There's nothing more secure to a home than sturdy gates, and these match the rest of the minimalist architecture to a tee.

3. The porch

Salida del Sol Morningside Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects

Salida del Sol Morningside

Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects
Flaneur Architects

Ensure that your guests are shielded from rain and sun with a roof above the porch.

4. Another minimalist

Modern family home in the heart of Simbithi Eco Estate, CA Architects
CA Architects

Modern family home in the heart of Simbithi Eco Estate

CA Architects
CA Architects
CA Architects

Dark grey wall and a wooden door, that's the epitome of contemporary yet minimalist style.

5. Neutral

Roca Llisa, ARRCC
ARRCC

Roca Llisa

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

There's nothing easier on the eye than neutral shades, and this textured option will also remain trendy and tasteful for years to come.

6. Something different

​Contemporary Farm house homify
homify

​Contemporary Farm house

homify
homify
homify

Opt for brilliant illumination and lots of glass to create an open and elegant design in your sophisticated home. This one is interesting and attractive, making it a fantastic home to sight from the street.

7. Textured

Entrance Riverwalk Furniture
Riverwalk Furniture

Entrance

Riverwalk Furniture
Riverwalk Furniture
Riverwalk Furniture

A modern house needs something attractive as decor for the exterior, go for a stone wall feature and your entrance will be fascinating and fantastic.

8. Large number

House [MWARF], jonroy design studio
jonroy design studio

House [MWARF]

jonroy design studio
jonroy design studio
jonroy design studio

If you never want anyone to miss your house number, then a large design such as this means it won't be forgotten either!

9. Cool and contemporary

House Swart (Cameron Court Unit 1), Swart & Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

House Swart (Cameron Court Unit 1)

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

How about this elegant modern design to make your home look sleek and stylish? Need some more design inspiration? Then have a look at these New this week: 11 stunning South African homes

DIY: How to build a barbecue in 8 easy steps!
Did any of these entrances inspire you?

