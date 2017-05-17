9 home entrances with ideas to copy

The entrance to your home is a first glimpse at your personality and style and these 9 awesome home entrances are sure to amaze you with their chic style, detail and elegance. So, even if you're looking for simple ideas to enhance your house with modernity and sophistication in mind, our team of professionals have you covered with these awesome tips and tricks. Let's take a look!
The first home we visit has a strong colonial design, with white detail, lovely plants and even a pretty path leading the way to the front door.
There's nothing more secure to a home than sturdy gates, and these match the rest of the minimalist architecture to a tee.
Ensure that your guests are shielded from rain and sun with a roof above the porch.
Dark grey wall and a wooden door, that's the epitome of contemporary yet minimalist style.
There's nothing easier on the eye than neutral shades, and this textured option will also remain trendy and tasteful for years to come.
Opt for brilliant illumination and lots of glass to create an open and elegant design in your sophisticated home. This one is interesting and attractive, making it a fantastic home to sight from the street.
A modern house needs something attractive as decor for the exterior, go for a stone wall feature and your entrance will be fascinating and fantastic.
If you never want anyone to miss your house number, then a large design such as this means it won't be forgotten either!
How about this elegant modern design to make your home look sleek and stylish? Need some more design inspiration? Then have a look at these New this week: 11 stunning South African homes