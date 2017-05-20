​The double-storey home that’s perfect for your family

It’s a sad fact that far too many houses are built these days with no consideration for practicality or longevity – it just seems to be all about the beauty factor. Fortunately, today’s house takes functionality also into consideration (particularly when it comes to the modern family of today) without neglecting the beauty part!
Poland-based experts HomeKONCEPT show us once again how committed they are to excellence with this ingenious design – let’s take a look!
Set within a lush, picture-perfect setting, this elegant home just beckons to be inhabited by a loving family. And yes, we know this is a 3D rendering of the house, but just see how perfect this suburban neighbourhood combines with the constructed house – it could definitely happen in real life, right?
What also enhances this house’s positivity factor is how it pays homage to traditional-style architecture along with its modern design, especially with that pitched roof.
Wow! Now this is a space we can get behind – or ‘in’, rather. Boasting large tiled terraces, the back yard treats us to immaculate finishes and a strong attention to detail to ensure a super stylish space.
And let’s not forget the flawless landscaping details which seem to be perfectly planned and placed (or should that be ‘planted’?).
The open-plan living room (which shares its space with a dining room and kitchen) is definitely a standout spot in this home. With combination flooring, the room offers a sense of elegance and refinement, while boosting functionality with a low-maintenance finish.
Just like the façade, the furniture flaunts a timeless appeal; however we can also pick up some Scandinavian-style designs (particularly in those timber finishes and neutral hues) which work quite beautifully with the modern layout.
The heart of this home is definitely an additional highlight, boasting a U-shaped layout that is decked out in the finest accessories, fittings and fixtures.
Along with a predominantly white palette, the timber cladding assists in welcoming all to this culinary space, once again working as a contrast to the sleek angles and high-gloss white finishes.
