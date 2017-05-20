​The double-storey home that’s perfect for your family

It’s a sad fact that far too many houses are built these days with no consideration for practicality or longevity – it just seems to be all about the beauty factor. Fortunately, today’s house takes functionality also into consideration (particularly when it comes to the modern family of today) without neglecting the beauty part!

Poland-based experts HomeKONCEPT show us once again how committed they are to excellence with this ingenious design – let’s take a look!