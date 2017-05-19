​A modern dream home to inspire you

We all want beauty in and around our houses, not only to satisfy our cravings for aesthetically pleasing spaces, but also to make our neighbours and friends just a tad bit jealous, right? Well, if the modern style is right up your alley, you are sure to fall in love with today’s homify 360° gem: a house that flaunts two storeys, open layouts, a firm commitment to exterior spaces (as is clear by its balconies and terraces), and a sleek yet super comfortable interior.

Poland-based professionals HomeKONCEPT are in charge of this creation. Let’s take a look…