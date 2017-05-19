​A modern dream home to inspire you

We all want beauty in and around our houses, not only to satisfy our cravings for aesthetically pleasing spaces, but also to make our neighbours and friends just a tad bit jealous, right? Well, if the modern style is right up your alley, you are sure to fall in love with today’s homify 360° gem: a house that flaunts two storeys, open layouts, a firm commitment to exterior spaces (as is clear by its balconies and terraces), and a sleek yet super comfortable interior.
Poland-based professionals HomeKONCEPT are in charge of this creation. Let’s take a look…
Be honest: what is the first thing that grabs you here? Is it the double-storey height of the house? Its monochrome colour palette? How about that super spacious balcony or the terrific textures of the walls and/or roof?
The rear of the house enjoys a rather futuristic look, wouldn’t you agree? Nothing wrong with that, seeing as we are in the 21st century.
Here, the house presents a much more open and welcoming design, with gigantic windows and glass doors teasing us as to what may be hidden inside.
And of course that backyard garden with modern fireplace and exterior furniture is just to die for.
Of course it’s all about the interiors, so let’s continue!
How spacious is this open-plan layout which includes the living room, dining room and kitchen (located around the corner)? Notice how light seeps in from all angles, bouncing delightfully around the soft-hued décor and furniture pieces.
Honestly, we can’t imagine anything better than curling up with a book (and a glass of wine) on that plush sofa in front of the fireplace!
Of course you need more than a few chairs and tables placed in the right corners to enjoy a visually stimulating interior – colours and textures are also quite crucial. So, for some inspiration, just see how deliciously that stone-clad, grey-hued wall against the staircase stands out. And how the soft-toned, wooden surfaces of various furniture (such as the dining table and kitchen cabinetry) become slightly more prominent.
A dream home? Most definitely!
