Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The Johannesburg farm-style house

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Farm Style House - Waterfall Estate , Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio Classic style houses
Loading admin actions …

When hearing the words “farmhouse”, what do you see in your mind’s eye? Not something sleek and super modern, obviously, but rather a structure with a somewhat rustic design (perhaps even a few vintage or country touches) to fit in with the rural landscape, right?

Well, whatever image you conjure up, compare it with today’s homify 360° discovery, which is a farm-style house in Johannesburg’s Waterfall Estate, completed by the professionals over at GRATINK.

Some sleek touches

Waterfall estate - Johannesburg Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio Country style house
Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio

Waterfall estate—Johannesburg

Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio
Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio
Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio

Bet you didn’t envision such a high-pitched roof, right? Or the trusses, or even such an abundance of glass. And yet these very modern touches are what make this structure unique and memorable.

Besides, a 100% rustic/country home in a modern residential estate in the middle of a bustling city would have just stood out (and not in a good way). 

But of course the rest of the house is very much farm-style, like the materials used for the façade…

Clever contrast

Waterfall estate - Johannesburg Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio Classic style houses
Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio

Waterfall estate—Johannesburg

Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio
Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio
Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio

A zinc roof contrasting with exposed brick walls – you don’t get better contrast than that! While both materials allow us to reminisce most delightfully about old-school rural architecture, they also go a long way in ensuring a visually pleasing façade.

Stylish interiors

Waterfall estate - Johannesburg Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio Country style bathroom
Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio

Waterfall estate—Johannesburg

Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio
Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio
Graftink Interior and Architectural Design Studio

We just love the country vibe of the interiors, where a host of various materials and touches combine, like the ceiling trusses, wooden finishes (and furniture), tiled backsplashes, stone flooring, and a patterned rug here in the bathroom to ensure a plush touch.  

Notice how the adjoining bedroom switches over to hardwood floors, while the bed’s colour palette links back to the bathroom’s rug – as they say, the devil is in the details! 

While we’re here, we may as well have a look at A beautiful Johannesburg mansion.

9 home entrances with ideas to copy
Our comments section is just for you – so tell us what you think of this modern/country house.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks