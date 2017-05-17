The Johannesburg farm-style house

When hearing the words “farmhouse”, what do you see in your mind’s eye? Not something sleek and super modern, obviously, but rather a structure with a somewhat rustic design (perhaps even a few vintage or country touches) to fit in with the rural landscape, right?
Well, whatever image you conjure up, compare it with today’s homify 360° discovery, which is a farm-style house in Johannesburg’s Waterfall Estate, completed by the professionals over at GRATINK.
Bet you didn’t envision such a high-pitched roof, right? Or the trusses, or even such an abundance of glass. And yet these very modern touches are what make this structure unique and memorable.
Besides, a 100% rustic/country home in a modern residential estate in the middle of a bustling city would have just stood out (and not in a good way).
But of course the rest of the house is very much farm-style, like the materials used for the façade…
A zinc roof contrasting with exposed brick walls – you don’t get better contrast than that! While both materials allow us to reminisce most delightfully about old-school rural architecture, they also go a long way in ensuring a visually pleasing façade.
We just love the country vibe of the interiors, where a host of various materials and touches combine, like the ceiling trusses, wooden finishes (and furniture), tiled backsplashes, stone flooring, and a patterned rug here in the bathroom to ensure a plush touch.
Notice how the adjoining bedroom switches over to hardwood floors, while the bed’s colour palette links back to the bathroom’s rug – as they say, the devil is in the details!
While we’re here, we may as well have a look at A beautiful Johannesburg mansion.