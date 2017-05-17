The Johannesburg farm-style house

When hearing the words “farmhouse”, what do you see in your mind’s eye? Not something sleek and super modern, obviously, but rather a structure with a somewhat rustic design (perhaps even a few vintage or country touches) to fit in with the rural landscape, right?

Well, whatever image you conjure up, compare it with today’s homify 360° discovery, which is a farm-style house in Johannesburg’s Waterfall Estate, completed by the professionals over at GRATINK.