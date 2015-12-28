The Secret Home of Minimalist Beauty

Today on homify we venture to a forest house in Portugal, which was created by the architectural team at Correia/Ragazzi in Porto, headed by the experts Graça Correia and Roberto Ragazzi who allowed the owner's vision of a home with natural aspects to be brought to life. This living space has taken the terrain into consideration, making it beautiful and peaceful yet extraordinary in every possible way.
This home is different when viewed from other heights and perspectives, looking at if it is part of the overall landscape and environment, it fits in so well with the surrounding trees, while being simple, modern and minimal in the design aspect… let's take a closer look!
This home is rectangular with spectacular views from all angles, the framework was reconstructed and expanded from the existing ruin. The aim of the project is to turn the house into a weekend retreat, while there is about 4000 square metres of surrounding land to enjoy and wonder through.
The landscape of the area has been included in the design of the structure with protected natural area meeting the conditions for the concrete construction and preservation of the natural flora, environment and ecosystem. While allowing for transparency and comfortable interior as well as exterior structure in all its splendour to be both eye-catching and hidden away.
This angle of the spectacular structure allows for another view from the concrete home, one that makes the house seem almost submerged in the land being on the ground and over-bearing, while also framing the building in a different manner through vegetation.
The view from the river below shows the house standing out quite elegantly and subtly among the trees, contrasting and creating a crucial relationship between the shape of the structure, its magnificent volume as well as the materials used on its exterior. The outside of the home as well as the inside achieve balance through the use of concrete on the exterior and birch wood in the interior to line the living spaces.
This living room shows off the unique spaces of the weekend home with enough areas to relax and soak up the natural sunlight that pours in through the abundance of windows throughout the day. This home space has all the makings of a vacation space, an escape, a place to appreciate nature with the main objective of taking in the views from the surrounding environment.
The architectural design was essentially to build the home for a family, including a main double bedroom, a room for a child as well as extra guests. If you liked this simple and uncluttered living room idea from homify, why not have a look at some other inspirational designs to get your creative juices flowing!
The dining room has stunning views of the tree tops, making it seem almost suspended in the trees! Such a fun idea for a home, while the large window creates a perfectly framed masterpiece image that changes as the day continues from dawn until dusk.
The room certainly allows one to admire the nature of the exterior from the comfort and interior of your own living space. Now that's one way to start a conversation at the dinner table.
Nothing about this home is outright traditional and that goes for the kitchen as well, the addition of moveable partitioning makes this kitchen and dining room area an interchangeable open plan idea, so sometimes you prefer to have your guests see how you prepare a meal and other times you would rather keep that family secret recipe hidden.
While the kitchen counter is made of stainless steel and houses two sinks, it takes minimalist living a step further, the wall behind the counter is mobile too and has built-in appliances and storage for groceries, crockery and cutlery. So this kitchen seems to come together quite well, don't you think?
A minimalist bathroom such as this one allows the views from the exterior to be the focal point, creating a calm and inviting appeal to anyone who enters. This wood lined room overlooking nature makes you feel as if you are outside, while the inclusion of the bath tub in the middle of the room allows for privacy as well as full views of the surrounding landscape.
If you liked this home, you might also enjoy: A Bright Delight in the Forest.