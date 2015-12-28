The Secret Home of Minimalist Beauty

Today on homify we venture to a forest house in Portugal, which was created by the architectural team at Correia/Ragazzi in Porto, headed by the experts Graça Correia and Roberto Ragazzi who allowed the owner's vision of a home with natural aspects to be brought to life. This living space has taken the terrain into consideration, making it beautiful and peaceful yet extraordinary in every possible way.

This home is different when viewed from other heights and perspectives, looking at if it is part of the overall landscape and environment, it fits in so well with the surrounding trees, while being simple, modern and minimal in the design aspect… let's take a closer look!