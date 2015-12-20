Christmas decoration with natural materials

Christmas is coming! It has been a long wait for that magical time of year that inspires adults and children. A time of peace, light and heat in a world that has become cold and impersonal. Everyday should be Christmas, but unfortunately it is confined to a short period of the year…

It is also, therefore, the time of the year to start decorating your home for the holidays and we are sure you have already started to think about it! In fact, Christmas is that time of year when even those who are resistant to change, start changing the décor to suit the season.

The tree is a must, but you can't stop there… candles, garlands, wreaths, the nativity scene, stars! A whole world of preparation which you won't want to leave till the last minute. You definitely would not want to place an article in your living room that should have rather remained in the mall.

You can create a Christmas that you want, when you plan and design it calmly according to your tastes, until it is perfect for you. There is no need for you to buy expensive accessories to decorate your home. Of course, if it is your taste and if you're into trends, there is a multitude of expensive accessories—classics—at your disposal. If you have simpler tastes, though, love nature, and are adept to DIY, this is the article for you.

Take a tour of the outdoors to collect leaves, trunks, branches, pine cones and berries. After this, you can get to work to create simple decorations, to which you can add more elaborate touches, if you should wish. Using natural materials and a rustic style, you can fill your home with light and colour today with our eight ideas to decorate your home for Christmas!