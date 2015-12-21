Decorating your stairway to heaven

If you have a duplex house, a traditional house or large apartment, your rooms are probably separated by one or several floors. Having a staircase connecting these floors is inevitable.

Because of this connection from one floor to another, you can integrate this space into the décor and design of your house. Without too much effort you can introduce incredible and beautiful decorative features into your home just by changing the walls, shelves or the furniture in your staircase. So, we have brought together all of our experts to provide you with lots of tips!

The choice of materials for rails, the stairs themselves and the way that you use the staircase space will serve as inspiration.