Great solutions for keeping your home organised

So you are not obsessed with housekeeping and in a perfect world cleaning your house daily would and could be avoided. No one wants to be a slave to cleaning and tidying up, especially as being at home is supposed to be a relaxing experience.
However, it is undisputed that a clean and tidy home is beneficial to the health of the mind, allowing thoughts to circulate without constraints, and being able to find our belongings quickly, creating a home of freshness and natural light entering without embarrassment.
We're going to provide you with some functional storage suggestions so you do not live in a house where the drawers cannot open, clothes hangers slip and the house is filled with objects that are no longer useful. Start by removing excess items and implement this habit in the day-to-day clean up ritual—return all the mess to the right place, clean the kitchen after every meal, finish projects that have begun around the house. Be conscious of consuming, do not buy unnecessarily and, if applicable, inculcate this behaviour in the children, so they do their part and grow up with the habit.
A room in the house dedicated to clothes storage, shoes and accessories? Have a look here! Walk-in closets are the ideal solution for those who have a lot of clothes. However, it is important to be well organized, with everything properly separated in compartments for different purposes. Consider the simplicity of an area with hangers, others with drawers, one with baskets or boxes and even shelves for shoes or sweaters.
The same applies to a normal wardrobe. If is it organized in sections—which are available at any furniture store today—not only will it be easy to find what you are looking for, it is also much more aesthetically pleasing. When choosing hangers, purchase hangers that are the same colour and shape and turn them to the same side. This improves the organisation, making everything harmonious, the look of your wardrobe arranged in an orderly manner can instantly maximize the space.
If you need specific hangers for clothes with particular characteristics, put them all on one side so it does not interfere with the rest of the organization. In the case of shelves and keeping them tidy, it’s worth acquiring metal tabs – and type grids so clothing piles not fall whenever a piece is removed underneath. These are details that help keep us all in line.
How about this inspired example by Vilaça Interiors!
Drawers under the bed always come in handy, especially in small houses or rooms where space is limited. A bed with drawers, can house sheets, towels, clothing or other objects that you do not need daily. If you already have a regular bed and do not intend to buy another, then you can always store items in baskets or chests that can be covered so the content does not get dusty. Should you wish to pack small items under your bed, it will be great to invest in a spacious compartmentalisation system to keep everything in the drawers neat and tidy.
A bookcase filled with books and the occasional decorative object in the middle is the perfect fix for tired eyes and one of the simplest ways to liven up and add colour and personality to a home. Among the books include a beautiful box, a collectable object or a small vase with a plant or a frame.
A composition of this kind is not only more interesting from decorative point of view, but also reveals attention to detail which would not happen if the books were succeeding without any interval element to them. These shelves can also be used to store albums or movies. And if you have adjustable shelves, they can be lowered in spaces, leaving the highest spaces for books such as dictionaries, encyclopaedias and other such items.
Here are some: Novel Bookshelf Ideas You’ll Love.
The space beneath the stairs, niches, or the corners of untapped wall areas can be utilised as extra built-in storage space, if that’s what you require. These cabinets are ideal for storing things such as cleaning products, toys, and another season of clothes, among other things.
Although normally this installation has to be tailor-made which means it will cost more, it is a great addition to your home in that it solves space problems and adds some extra storage for you.
As I know from homify that the existence of furniture for shoe storage are common in Nordic countries. It is normal to walk into a German house, for example, and see a shelf for shoes to be placed, before we walk into the rest of the house.
This is a good way to maintain hygiene indoors and preserve the floor which will quickly become dirty and wear away. It seems like a good example to follow. If not then how about a mobile shoe shelf in the lobby? It may not be very aesthetically appealing, but you will certainly impress your guests and you can always hide the shoes in a closet – or integrate a shelf in your closet, the pantry or even in the stairwell?
If there’s a place to hang your coat, why should there not be a place to leave your shoes?
As far as the cellar is concerned, we are talking about a very specific type of storage, but it makes perfect sense to a collector and connoisseur of wines that already has a significant collection. If you have a basement at home that has been left somewhat neglected, this is the perfect excuse to give you a new life and purpose: build a winery.
If you can, include a sofa or a comfortable armchairs to be able to gather your friends around a bottle of good wine and even better conversation. It is therefore a storage area with extra seating.