The Grimms' Fairytale Home

Once upon a time, in a land far away… yes, that is how most fairytales start, and seeing as we’re viewing a cottage today that resembles a fairytale house, it is most fitting to begin our article the same way.
Even though it may seem as if the brothers Grimm crafted this charismatic house from their imagination, the credit must go to the German architectural firm Fingerhaus. From their imagination and hard work, they conjured up a quaint little abode that looks like it could have belonged to Little Red Riding Hood’s grandmother (sans murderous wolf, of course).
Complete with rural landscape, this cosy country-style house might not be in the same league as a Hollywood hills mansion, but it certainly packs a memorable punch in terms of charm, appeal, and comfort.
Into the woods we go…
We open on a charming façade that greets us with a smile and immediately invites us in for milk and cookies. What may seem like a single storey house is, in fact, two floors high. No second-storey windows can be seen from the front, with only a coating of white wood to distinguish it from the beige hue of the ground floor.
The charming white front door is neatly framed by a roof-tiled overhang, allowing for a gracious welcome. As snowfall is a common occurrence in this area, a steep slope roof has been added. Imagine the view of this little abode surrounded by thick, fluffy snow!
Opt for a side view from the garden, and we see some windows gazing at us from the top storey. How many people dream of a house in the countryside? Clean air, open lawn, no rush-hour traffic… Just peace, quiet, and a serene space to call ‘home’.
We all know the importance of getting back to nature and adding a garden to our home. Here, however, it would seem as if our fairytale house was planted in the middle of a garden, making it part of nature’s natural beauty.
Setting foot in the entrance hall, it’s so easy to start imagining a peaceful life here. Tasteful decorations, charming furniture, and a neutral colour palette that takes a break from being chic and glamorous and enjoys being pleasant and cosy. A true country hall to welcome us.
They say it’s the little things that count. Notice the enchanting greeting bell against the wall, the dried branch wreath, the wooden letters spelling ‘HOME’… how could one not feel welcome here?
All of us have a favourite seating spot in our homes, and this one would definitely make the top 10 list of many people. But just notice the simple elements that make up this magical spot: a wicker lounger, comfy pillows, a potted plant for some freshness, and a healthy dose of sunlight brought inside by that gorgeous view.
The neutral colours all come together in a soft, friendly mix, making us feel more at home. That faded sepia of the walls fits together just perfectly with the blonde-gold drapes, framing our view of the garden.
Speaking of reading, we’ve gathered some: Novel Bookshelf Ideas You’ll Love.
We locate the social hotspot of the house, where the family members undoubtedly gather together each day to share their stories. Made up of the kitchen corner and dining area, both equally complementary to each other, this is certainly the heart of the home.
The white wooden floors offset magically against the beige wall, while light wooden elements up the country factor just superbly.
A handful of plants have also been added for some colour and scent, while also injecting a touch of coolness into the neutral tones.
It’s love at first sight when we see the kitchen sink. A caramel-coloured wooden surface beams beautifully from the sunlight, while framing the crisp whiteness of the sink. Floating corner shelves fill up the space neatly, and also display some homely decor to add more character.
Who says edible objects don’t make good decorations? Notice the lovely touch brought on by the ripe apples on the countertop, adding some colour and a sense of healthiness to our kitchen.
The rural style is known for proudly displaying cute decorations, charming accessories, and somewhat nostalgic elements. It is the perfect style for those who want to keep trinkets and treasures carried on from generation to generation.
Who says this inspired wall cabinet wasn’t made by a grandfather decades ago? Or that the decorative chickens didn’t adorn a grandmother’s kitchen last century?
If you love the country / rural style, you will simply adore our selection of country kitchens here on homify. Take a look, and enjoy being inspired!
Where the ground floor delights in its strictly country style, the upstairs bathroom decided to bring in a slight modern touch. A slab of serene pebble mosaic graces the wall, while the shower shows off its slim glass door that is definitely more of a contemporary era.
Nevertheless, we still feel most welcome and comfy, as all the elements (rural and otherwise) culminate in a tranquil and homely vibe right throughout the house, making us glad that we got to sneak a peek at this little fairytale in the woods.