The Grimms' Fairytale Home

Once upon a time, in a land far away… yes, that is how most fairytales start, and seeing as we’re viewing a cottage today that resembles a fairytale house, it is most fitting to begin our article the same way.

Even though it may seem as if the brothers Grimm crafted this charismatic house from their imagination, the credit must go to the German architectural firm Fingerhaus. From their imagination and hard work, they conjured up a quaint little abode that looks like it could have belonged to Little Red Riding Hood’s grandmother (sans murderous wolf, of course).

Complete with rural landscape, this cosy country-style house might not be in the same league as a Hollywood hills mansion, but it certainly packs a memorable punch in terms of charm, appeal, and comfort.

Into the woods we go…