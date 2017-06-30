Your browser is out-of-date.

Gardening: 9 garden projects you can do in one weekend

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London
Whether your garden is large or small, there's almost always something that can be done to make it a little bit better…

They say that the best things come in small packages; we choose to believe that the best things can come in any package, regardless of size. This is also true when it comes to your garden – whether you have a small patch of grass in your urban dwelling, a tiny patio barely able to fit you and your cup of coffee, a balcony with enough room for some romantic stargazing, or nothing more than a mere Juliette balcony. What matters is what you do with it!  

But still, we understand the concern that goes with having a small garden or terrace with space-pressed dimensions. This is why we have crafted this list of beautiful ideas to turn your small outdoor space into a memorable and striking area through simple decorations.

Let’s start transforming that little corner of dreams!

1. Surrounded by nature

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London , Cue & Co of London
Cue & Co of London

Open-Plan Kitchen/Living Room, Ladbroke Walk, London

Cue & Co of London
Cue &amp; Co of London
Cue & Co of London

When we start to craft the space of our dreams, we tend to reflect our personalities, and sometimes we want to add a bit of everything to it. If you’re one of those who believe that “more is more”, then this garden type could be for you. A cosy wooden fence surrounding it for some privacy, and a wide variety of plants – different pots, different sizes, yet fit for any taste.  

And there you go – a lush, dense forest in the middle of the city in no time. 

Trust homify for expert tips on how to: Take Your Balcony To New Heights.

2. When the balcony is your yard

SUÍTE DO EXECUTIVO CASA COR 2013, BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos

BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos
BC Arquitetos

How many of us have experienced that feeling of stopping and watching the urban hustle and bustle zoom past? This sometimes happens when we get home after a hard day at the office, and just need to pause and unwind. And the remedy for that could very well be to sit on a porch swing and enjoy watching time pass you by while you take in the view. 

If you happen to live in a high rise with no adequate space for a lush garden, then this creation by BC Architects could be for you. Opt for a vertical garden to save on floor space, and still enjoy your little piece of paradise overlooking the city.

3. The ideal resting spot

NAGASAKI - MEXICAN PATIO, Paisaje Radical
Paisaje Radical

Paisaje Radical
Paisaje Radical
Paisaje Radical

Rest is a necessity, as it is impossible to go day in and day out, building up stress and slaying deadlines all over the place without taking the occasional breather. So, to avoid those health problems and relationship damages, why not turn to your garden for the ideal resting spot?

Make this your “me” space where you can laze around, do some “couch-potatoing”, or grab a blanket and enjoy that sunset. Beanbags or futons are perfect for these functions, yet nothing rivals the floating relaxation that a hammock provides. As is shown in this example by Paisaje Radical (Radical Landscape), rest is guaranteed.

4. A hanging garden

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Now you no longer have to decide which one you want to dedicate your limited floor space to: a pet or a plant. Ploka 8.7 offers up this space-saving tip of a small hanging garden, safely out of reach from your clawing and gnawing pet. 

All you need to think about is the peace of mind that comes from crafting your gardening skills, and the attractiveness that you’ll be adding to your outdoor area.

5. Go Zen

舞双庵, 有限会社 TEAMWORKS
有限会社　TEAMWORKS

有限会社　TEAMWORKS
有限会社　TEAMWORKS
有限会社　TEAMWORKS

Having a Zen garden is synonymous with having a harmonious life, if you dedicate the necessary time to it. But don’t worry if you’re pressed for time like the rest of us: 20 minutes a day will suffice to keep your harmony intact. 

And should you not know the first thing about meditation, just opt for raking your garden sand and focusing on your performing actions. This will clear your mind and allow you to enjoy every moment of your new serene space.

6. Add a rustic touch

Decoración Accesible para vivienda Chic, decoraCCion
decoraCCion

decoraCCion
decoraCCion
decoraCCion

Reminiscing about good days gone by and happy memories is one of life’s best experiences. Know what’s even better? Creating new ones. 

Decoraccion proposes this rustic-inspired terrace, bringing us closer to nature while crafting new and relaxing memories out of the present. Opt for wood, go for vintage decor, and enjoy life.

7. Bring nature to your doorstep

Ristrutturazione appartamento a Milano 80 mq, HBstudio
HBstudio

HBstudio
HBstudio
HBstudio

How about bringing your garden to your porch? Transform your house into a beautiful space of greens and floral by adding some nature to your doorstep, as shown here by HBStudio

Leaving you with adequate space for moving and sitting down, this is a perfect way to fall in love with your house all over again, and a prime option for those of us who like our relaxation spots to be a little dense.

8. Add some life

PEQUEÑOS RINCONES, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

A garden is the place where we retreat to bond with nature, clear our heads, and come alive again. And what better way to achieve that sense of vitality by adding some colourful bursts of beauty and energy to your greenery? 

You don’t need a lot of space, a fortune to spend, or even hours and hours of available time to achieve a multi-coloured garden. The garden enthusiasts of Ecoentorno Paisajismo Urbano show us a unique step to boost our garden – add some attractive stones, and embellish your decoration with flowers / plants of different colours. 

Simple, quick, and a sure-fire way to breathe new life into your plants.

9. Plant some romance

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Your garden, like your living room, is a space that must be shared with others, such as your family, friends, neighbours, and your partner. It certainly is great allowing loved ones into our special space and watching the happiness and smiles grow. 

Why not opt for a romantic event in your garden corner? All you need is a setting sun and some candles. Or a string of hanging lights, as is expertly demonstrated here by D Tarima. Hang them from a tree, or hang them form a fence, no matter – beautify your space, cuddle up, and enjoy some quality time together.

Home improvement: 16 barbecue and wood ovens you can build yourself
We’d love to know: what other tips can you add to beautifully boost a small garden? 

