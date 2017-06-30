Gardening: 9 garden projects you can do in one weekend

Whether your garden is large or small, there's almost always something that can be done to make it a little bit better…

They say that the best things come in small packages; we choose to believe that the best things can come in any package, regardless of size. This is also true when it comes to your garden – whether you have a small patch of grass in your urban dwelling, a tiny patio barely able to fit you and your cup of coffee, a balcony with enough room for some romantic stargazing, or nothing more than a mere Juliette balcony. What matters is what you do with it!

But still, we understand the concern that goes with having a small garden or terrace with space-pressed dimensions. This is why we have crafted this list of beautiful ideas to turn your small outdoor space into a memorable and striking area through simple decorations.

Let’s start transforming that little corner of dreams!