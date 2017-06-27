Woodworking: build your own home in 8 steps (seriously!)

Okay, building your own house might sound like an extreme idea, but the reality is that some of the layouts are so simple that you actually can do it yourself, and you can save a lot of money in the process… you just need some woodworking enthusiasm!

So you are looking to cut some costs and exercise a bit of creative energy by building your very own house. You've come to the right place! Here at homify, we have all sorts of tips and tricks as well as ideas from top professionals from around the world.

We've put together some DIY tips today that will show you how you can build your very own home today. The trick? Go modular!

This design by South African home builders shows just how cost-effective and simple building a home can be. This home is built with wooden cladding, aluminum windows and doors and a deck roof. The beauty is that it can be built in the factory and then transported to the site. This means weather doesn't interfere with construction!

Shall we take a look?