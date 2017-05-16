Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 pictures South African garages for your inspiration

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
House Fyfe, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

The garage is used as storage for all your vehicle related items and objects, possibly even your gardening tools and the family bicycles. The 13 garages we visit in this homify tour today are sure to keep your belongings safe and secure, while being neat and tidy too. Let's take a look at this article for more tips and tricks to suit your house and its architecture.

1. Ground level

HSE Van Rooyen, CA Architects CA Architects Classic style houses
CA Architects

HSE Van Rooyen

CA Architects
CA Architects
CA Architects

It's important that your garage is built on ground level for stability and style, even if your home is situated in a hillside.

2. Light it

​Contemporary Farm house homify Country style garage/shed Driveway,Contemporary,Timber
homify

​Contemporary Farm house

homify
homify
homify

Ensure that there is more than enough illumination to keep your guests safe as they enter your home. These downlights are a brilliant choice.

3. Sort of hidden

보문동주택 , SPACEHWA SPACEHWA Modern garage/shed
SPACEHWA
SPACEHWA

A garage option like this allows you to see if anyone is outside as you enter or leave your home.

4. Just gates

โรงจอดรถ หลังคาเมทัลชีท พร้อมฝ้าระแนงลายไม้, P-lona P-lona Modern garage/shed Iron/Steel Black
P-lona
P-lona

You don't need to go for a full garage door, secure gates at the end of your driveway is another great option.

5. Strong and sturdy

Vivienda 505, Arq Olivares Arq Olivares Modern garage/shed
Arq Olivares
Arq Olivares

However, if you prefer the durable garage door, you cannot go wrong with this iron design.

6. Pergola it

Carport, Architekt Armin Hägele Architekt Armin Hägele Modern garage/shed
Architekt Armin Hägele
Architekt Armin Hägele

A pergola to decorate your entire driveway is also another way to keep your vehicle safe.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Organised

Haus Stahl, Gira, Giersiepen GmbH & Co. KG Gira, Giersiepen GmbH & Co. KG Modern garage/shed
Gira, Giersiepen GmbH &amp; Co. KG
Gira, Giersiepen GmbH & Co. KG

It's important to keep your garage organised to avoid clutter.

8. At the end of the driveway

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

A large house needs more than one garage and these garages are perched perfectly at the end of the driveway.

9. Stone wall

AT WATER'S EDGE, Spiro Couyadis Architects Spiro Couyadis Architects Modern houses
Spiro Couyadis Architects

AT WATER'S EDGE

Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects
Spiro Couyadis Architects

Decorate the exterior of your home with stone features and add a rustic effect to a modern home.

10. Matching

House Fyfe, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Modern houses
Swart &amp; Associates Architects

House Fyfe

Swart & Associates Architects
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

It's vital to have synergy between your decor, here we can see the garage door with a matching front door.

11. Like a shed

6m x 6m Wooden double garage Regency Timber Buildings LTD Garage/shed
Regency Timber Buildings LTD
Regency Timber Buildings LTD

The garage on a large property can be located away from the house, and this one has a shed-like structure.

12. Another structure

KSR Architects | Two Houses | Car lift homify Garage/shed
homify
homify

This is another example of a separate garage.

13. The simple

Modern family home in the heart of Simbithi Eco Estate, CA Architects CA Architects Modern houses
CA Architects

Modern family home in the heart of Simbithi Eco Estate

CA Architects
CA Architects
CA Architects

Our final garage forms part of a one storey home that is simple and elegant in all corners. How about these 6 Extraordinary Garage Ideas?

​Die Johannesburg huis met ‘n elegante leefstyl
Which garage idea do you like most?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks