New this week: 12 fresh kitchens from South African homes

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
House Norbury, Tim Ziehl Architects Tim Ziehl Architects Kitchen
The kitchen being the heart and soul of the home requires a lot more thought and planning then some realise. The 12 fresh kitchen features included in this homify article are sure to inspire your home decor with elegance and modernity. Let's take a look to catch up on some awesome modern tips and tricks to upgrade your kitchen, especially with South African living in mind!

1. Cherry hue

HOUSE SIBIYA, Lifestyle Architecture Lifestyle Architecture Modern kitchen Granite Brown
Lifestyle Architecture

HOUSE SIBIYA

Lifestyle Architecture
Lifestyle Architecture
Lifestyle Architecture

Or perhaps go for the cherry hue and keep your kitchen a clean, uncluttered, contemporary design.

2. Dark mahogany

Dark Mahogany Kitchen Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry Modern kitchen Wood Black kitchen,mahogany,white counter tops,modern,streamline,glass,aluminium,sliding doors,cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry

Dark Mahogany Kitchen

Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens &amp; Cabinetry
Ergo Designer Kitchens & Cabinetry

There's nothing more sleek and sophisticated to update your kitchen than dark wooden cabinets.

3. Open plan

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS Modern kitchen
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

HOUSE I ATLANTIC SEABOARD, CAPE TOWN I MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS
MARVIN FARR ARCHITECTS

Remember that an open plan living, dining and kitchen needs to have similar colours and details to make it look like one perfectly designed open space. This all-white design with light wooden features is simply stunning.

4. Blue

RESIDENCE 1111, AOJ | Architecture & Interiors AOJ | Architecture & Interiors Kitchen
AOJ | Architecture & Interiors

RESIDENCE 1111

AOJ | Architecture & Interiors
AOJ | Architecture &amp; Interiors
AOJ | Architecture & Interiors

Be bold and different and decorate your kitchen with colour.

5. Eclectic

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

This one has some lovely eclectic elements making up the clever detail.

6. Exposed

Renovated cooking area Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd Kitchen kitchen
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Renovated cooking area

Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd
Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd

Don't plaster over that exposed brick wall just yet, it could be a sublime rustic decor aspect, perfect for a kitchen with personality.

7. Timeless

Tony's kitchen TCC interior projects cc Modern kitchen Chipboard Wood effect
TCC interior projects cc

Tony's kitchen

TCC interior projects cc
TCC interior projects cc
TCC interior projects cc

A light wooden kitchen with plenty of storage and minimalist design is a timeless choice that won't need upgrading any time soon.

8. Lighting

House Naidoo, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Modern kitchen
Redesign Interiors

House Naidoo

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Don't forget to incorporate some brilliant illumination to get your kitchen cosy and attractive from all perspectives.

9. Colour scheme

Lodge Gregory homify Modern kitchen kitchen,cemcrete floor,raked ceiling,ceasar stone
homify

Lodge Gregory

homify
homify
homify

If you prefer things that are out of the ordinary, then this fascinating and colourful design may just be perfect for you.

10. Vintage

HOLIDAY HOME KNYSNA, Gallagher Lourens Architects Gallagher Lourens Architects Kitchen
Gallagher Lourens Architects

HOLIDAY HOME KNYSNA

Gallagher Lourens Architects
Gallagher Lourens Architects
Gallagher Lourens Architects

You can include some vintage features reminiscent of grandma's kitchen to make your home a lot more comfy.

11. Monochrome

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Black and white is another kitchen combination that you can't go wrong with, especially for a minimalist home that is trendy and fashion forward.

12. Adorable

Kitchen Tim Ziehl Architects Kitchen Central Island,Polished Concrete,concrete flooring,Double Volume Space
Tim Ziehl Architects

Kitchen

Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects
Tim Ziehl Architects

The final kitchen we visit has an attractive and quirky design, but if that floats your boat then this is perfect for you. How about these New this week: 11 fresh South African kitchens to copy?

What did you think about these kitchens?

