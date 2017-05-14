The versatile and affordable container home

Here on homify we just love it when a simple space presents numerous possibilities, not only in terms of function, but also design. That’s why we were quite happy to stumble upon this container home by Casa Container Marilia, architects who specialise in creating homes (and other spaces) from old shipping containers.

Flaunting a not-too-shabby size of 6 × 2.6 × 2.5 m / 15 m² (length, height, width / area), this design presents countless possibilities – so let’s check it out and come up with a few suggestions!