​The pretty perfect Perth house

Today on homify 360° we travel down under (yes, Australia!) to Perth, where a finished home awaits us, courtesy of New Home Building Brokers.
Like any house who wants to be taken seriously, this one features lots of open spaces, stylish designs, functional layouts and unique touches throughout that speak of the family’s tastes and lifestyle.
Let’s soak up a bit of inspiration, shall we?
On the outside, we can immediately see that the house enjoys a double-storey design. Yet, it is its tall, sleek design that really grabs our attention, almost as if a handful of cubes have been neatly stacked together and then stretched upwards.
Don’t overlook the various materials (wood, glass, steel, etc.) that combine to form a visually enthralling façade.
Question: How do you make your kitchen stand out from the other bland, dull-looking ones? Answer: Well, there are many ways to achieve that, yet one of the easiest ones is to opt for a soft, neutral colour palette that takes control of the entire kitchen, and then add in a touch or two of vibrant hues to pop out and pack a big style punch, exactly as we see here with the island and backsplash!
Notice the glass doors in the background that blur the lines between indoor- and outdoor spaces, and also welcome in a batch of fresh air and garden views.
Right next to the kitchen we find the dining area, styled up exquisitely in a soft-toned timber that complements the orange of the kitchen, yet also firmly separates the two spaces from one another.
Now this is something you don’t see in every back yard – a water feature which neatly frames the picture-perfect garden, and then unleashes a big batch of glittering style via lighting designs. That stainless steel, glittering colours and gushing fountains really add the cherry on top of this stylish cake – talk about a garden focal point!
