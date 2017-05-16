Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Pictures of two beautiful homes for your inspiration

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Finished Homes, New Home Building Brokers New Home Building Brokers Classic style houses
Loading admin actions …

Our latest homify 360° discovery comes to us from New Home Building Brokers, who were kind enough to share a few images of some of their projects – yes, today’s highlight doesn’t just focus on one singular house! 

So, whether your design tastes are sleek and contemporary or more traditionally modern, you are bound to find some inspiration below.

Super sleek

Finished Homes, New Home Building Brokers New Home Building Brokers Modern houses
New Home Building Brokers

Finished Homes

New Home Building Brokers
New Home Building Brokers
New Home Building Brokers

How about this cubic-shaped structure that flaunts its super modern style with so much pizzazz? And let’s not forget about those soft hues that get dazzled up super brilliantly by the lighting fixtures that extend all the way into the garden.

Interior elegance

Finished Homes, New Home Building Brokers New Home Building Brokers Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
New Home Building Brokers

Finished Homes

New Home Building Brokers
New Home Building Brokers
New Home Building Brokers

Isn’t this any virtuoso’s dream space? But regardless of whether you are musically gifted or not, this interior style’s commitment to elegance is sure to impress anybody. 

Our favourite piece here? That open-riser staircase flaunting a warm look via its wooden steps, and the way it offsets with the much cooler, stone-grey tiled flooring below – just magical!

More classic

Finished Homes, New Home Building Brokers New Home Building Brokers Classic style houses
New Home Building Brokers

Finished Homes

New Home Building Brokers
New Home Building Brokers
New Home Building Brokers

Another project, another style – yes, this house’s façade enjoys a more classic look; a delightful throwback to the more traditional-style architecture of yesteryear. 

See how those pillars and doors (and even the potted plants) enjoy a smooth, expertly crafted look to ensure some visual detail for the exterior spaces. And what could be a better way to lure guests to the back yard than some perfectly placed stepping stones?

Backyard R&R

Finished Homes, New Home Building Brokers New Home Building Brokers Patios
New Home Building Brokers

Finished Homes

New Home Building Brokers
New Home Building Brokers
New Home Building Brokers

Of course if you’re committed to both interior- and exterior style, then you can’t neglect the back yard – it is, after all, where we entertain friends, socialise with besties and relax with close family members (or by ourselves).

To us, this backyard terrace screams “holiday relaxation” – the timber decking, the pool in the background, the al fresco seating- and dining spots… they all bring about a freshness that makes it feel like the perfect relaxing summer holiday. 

In the spirit of outdoor beauty, see these 9 DIY back garden ideas you have to copy (no home improvement skills necessary)!

9 simple but beautiful kitchens full of ideas to copy
Which of these designs do you prefer?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks