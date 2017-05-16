Pictures of two beautiful homes for your inspiration

Our latest homify 360° discovery comes to us from New Home Building Brokers, who were kind enough to share a few images of some of their projects – yes, today’s highlight doesn’t just focus on one singular house!
So, whether your design tastes are sleek and contemporary or more traditionally modern, you are bound to find some inspiration below.
How about this cubic-shaped structure that flaunts its super modern style with so much pizzazz? And let’s not forget about those soft hues that get dazzled up super brilliantly by the lighting fixtures that extend all the way into the garden.
Isn’t this any virtuoso’s dream space? But regardless of whether you are musically gifted or not, this interior style’s commitment to elegance is sure to impress anybody.
Our favourite piece here? That open-riser staircase flaunting a warm look via its wooden steps, and the way it offsets with the much cooler, stone-grey tiled flooring below – just magical!
Another project, another style – yes, this house’s façade enjoys a more classic look; a delightful throwback to the more traditional-style architecture of yesteryear.
See how those pillars and doors (and even the potted plants) enjoy a smooth, expertly crafted look to ensure some visual detail for the exterior spaces. And what could be a better way to lure guests to the back yard than some perfectly placed stepping stones?
Of course if you’re committed to both interior- and exterior style, then you can’t neglect the back yard – it is, after all, where we entertain friends, socialise with besties and relax with close family members (or by ourselves).
To us, this backyard terrace screams “holiday relaxation” – the timber decking, the pool in the background, the al fresco seating- and dining spots… they all bring about a freshness that makes it feel like the perfect relaxing summer holiday.
