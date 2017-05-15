Your browser is out-of-date.

​15 rooms with stone walls you will love

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Remodelación departmento Moderno Ciudad de Mexico - Letran del valle, All Arquitectura All Arquitectura Living room Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

We know that personal taste differs, yet we also know when a building- and design material just has that certain something, such as a good old-fashioned stone wall. Rich in texture and pattern, stone walls are a very popular option for homes and other structures worldwide, regardless of size or style, which is exactly why we are taking a look at 15 different rooms that perfectly flaunt a stone wall or two.

Have a look for some delicious inspiration…

1. Clean and graceful with neutral tones.

LAS OLAS, Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México. Modern living room
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.
Art.chitecture, Taller de Arquitectura e Interiorismo 📍 Cancún, México.

2. Look how that textured fireplace adds some character to the room.

Residencial Vista Sol, Mobiliario y Equipo MEE Mobiliario y Equipo MEE Living room
Mobiliario y Equipo MEE

Mobiliario y Equipo MEE
Mobiliario y Equipo MEE
Mobiliario y Equipo MEE

3. Who says you can’t treat your hallway to a raw look?

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

4. The beauty of brick!

Bilbaoo Residencial , Lo Interior Lo Interior Living room
Lo Interior

Lo Interior
Lo Interior
Lo Interior

5. Artificial stone can provide a softer, more elegant look if that’s your style.

Departamento del Valle, ARQUITECTURA SOSTENIBLE ARQUITECTURA SOSTENIBLE Modern living room
ARQUITECTURA SOSTENIBLE

Departamento del Valle

ARQUITECTURA SOSTENIBLE
ARQUITECTURA SOSTENIBLE
ARQUITECTURA SOSTENIBLE

6. On the other hand, a rustic style can also be quite perfect.

homify Modern living room Textile Beige
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. We love how these various shades ensure some personality.

Interiorismo, KAUS KAUS Modern living room
KAUS

KAUS
KAUS
KAUS

8. A reddish hue combined with lush green plants? Talk about colour contrast!

homify Living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

9. Want a single focal wall in your room? You know what to do…

Casa Cuernavaca, kababie arquitectos kababie arquitectos Living room
kababie arquitectos

kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos
kababie arquitectos

10. How about styling up your staircase via a stone wall?

CASAS ADOSADAS, Estudio A+3 Estudio A+3 Modern living room
Estudio A+3

Estudio A+3
Estudio A+3
Estudio A+3

11. See how that stone wall becomes even more striking once lighting comes into the mix.

Marcos Paz 4347 C.A.B.A Argentina, Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez Modern living room
Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez

Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez
Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez
Arquitecto Oscar Alvarez

12. These dark-hued stone walls perfectly frame the centred TV.

Remodelación departmento Moderno Ciudad de Mexico - Letran del valle, All Arquitectura All Arquitectura Living room Wood effect
All Arquitectura

All Arquitectura
All Arquitectura
All Arquitectura

13. A serene look with a touch of pattern/texture? How does white brick grab you?

Suites Polanco, All Arquitectura All Arquitectura Living room
All Arquitectura

All Arquitectura
All Arquitectura
All Arquitectura

14. Rustic stone walls with some timber ceiling beams – beat that!

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

15. See how this stone wall perfectly balances with the sofa’s grey tones.

CASA MONTERRA 1, OROZCO GIL TALLER DE ARQUITECTURA OROZCO GIL TALLER DE ARQUITECTURA Living room
OROZCO GIL TALLER DE ARQUITECTURA

OROZCO GIL TALLER DE ARQUITECTURA
OROZCO GIL TALLER DE ARQUITECTURA
OROZCO GIL TALLER DE ARQUITECTURA

Which wall/style do you prefer for your own home?

