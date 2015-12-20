A Regal House That's King of the Hill

Created by the genius Davinci Haus, this magnificent home is an architectural masterpiece, designed for a larger family or homeowners who enjoy socialising. Perched on the edge of a hillside, panoramic views work together with strategic architecture to create a home that is picture perfect.

In fact if the all American dream had to materialise into a home, this would be it, reminiscent of holidays at the lake, summer barbecues, hot afternoons spent swimming and a fourth of July parade.

This home is in fact located in Germany, despite it's first impression. Which goes to show that this type of architecture works in any setting! It would also be perfect for the hilly South African landscape. Imagine sitting pretty in this home while overlooking some of South Africa's most beautiful valleys.

If grand and gorgeous is your style, then you'll love this tour of House Lehnert.