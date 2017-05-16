Your browser is out-of-date.

9 simple but beautiful kitchens full of ideas to copy

Leigh Leigh
Victorian Home Renovation, Trait Decor Trait Decor Kitchen
You don't have to have an elaborate, detailed or expensive kitchen to have a cooking space that you can be proud of. In fact, sometimes the most beautiful kitchens can be the most simplest.

Today at homify, we've put together 9 simple but beautiful kitchens full of ideas to copy to show you just how incredible simple can be.

We are big fans of the saying: less is more. Today you'll find out why!

1. A splash of colour

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Introduce bold colours into a simple kitchen and make it shine. Here we can see how red and black works in harmony with the sleek white counter tops, making for a modern and contemporary look and feel.

2. White is alright

House B - House Design , Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Kitchen
Redesign Interiors

House B—House Design

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

A simple white kitchen can give your cooking area the cleanliness and light and bright look and feel that it deserves. Have a look at these 10 all white kitchens for inspiration.

3. The crockery as decor

Kitchen William Gaze Ltd Kitchen
William Gaze Ltd

Kitchen

William Gaze Ltd
William Gaze Ltd
William Gaze Ltd

Use shelves and hooks to put mugs, plates and tea cups on display. These simple items can bring your kitchen the charm and homeliness that it needs.

4. Pastel tones

Project #, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Modern kitchen
Frans Alexander Interiors

Project #

Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

Introduce pastel tones into the kitchen for a romantic and whimsical touch. Paired with a fresh vase of flowers, your simple kitchen will shine.

5. Add some character and charm

Kitchens, Life Design Life Design Kitchen
Life Design

Kitchens

Life Design
Life Design
Life Design

Use wall art or fun blocks to introduce some character and charm into the kitchen.

Have a look at this article: Beautiful kitchens: 7 ideas to decorate the walls.

6. Add wood

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Kitchen
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Wood is the most simplest material, yet it brings so much warmth and charm to a kitchen. Add wooden furniture or wooden cabinets for a beautiful touch.

7. Colourful lamps

homify Kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Use simple functional items to integrate some colour and personality into the cooking space. Here we can see how the blue lampshades are very beautiful while the light wooden kitchen table brings a country-style touch to the environment.

8. Black and wood

Cocinas, Amarillo Interiorismo Amarillo Interiorismo KitchenCabinets & shelves
Amarillo Interiorismo

Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo
Amarillo Interiorismo

Here we can see how black and wood makes for a very simple yet effective combination. Opt for black marble for a sleek touch!

9. Pot plants in the corner

Kitchen Trait Decor Kitchen
Trait Decor

Kitchen

Trait Decor
Trait Decor
Trait Decor

This is a refreshing way to beautify the kitchen space in a cost-effective and simple way.

Also have a look at these 6 tips for redecorating your kitchen.

​15 rooms with stone walls you will love
Which is your favourite simple kitchen?

