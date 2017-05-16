You don't have to have an elaborate, detailed or expensive kitchen to have a cooking space that you can be proud of. In fact, sometimes the most beautiful kitchens can be the most simplest.
Today at homify, we've put together 9 simple but beautiful kitchens full of ideas to copy to show you just how incredible simple can be.
We are big fans of the saying: less is more. Today you'll find out why!
Introduce bold colours into a simple kitchen and make it shine. Here we can see how red and black works in harmony with the sleek white counter tops, making for a modern and contemporary look and feel.
A simple white kitchen can give your cooking area the cleanliness and light and bright look and feel that it deserves. Have a look at these 10 all white kitchens for inspiration.
Use shelves and hooks to put mugs, plates and tea cups on display. These simple items can bring your kitchen the charm and homeliness that it needs.
Introduce pastel tones into the kitchen for a romantic and whimsical touch. Paired with a fresh vase of flowers, your simple kitchen will shine.
Use wall art or fun blocks to introduce some character and charm into the kitchen.
Wood is the most simplest material, yet it brings so much warmth and charm to a kitchen. Add wooden furniture or wooden cabinets for a beautiful touch.
Use simple functional items to integrate some colour and personality into the cooking space. Here we can see how the blue lampshades are very beautiful while the light wooden kitchen table brings a country-style touch to the environment.
Here we can see how black and wood makes for a very simple yet effective combination. Opt for black marble for a sleek touch!
This is a refreshing way to beautify the kitchen space in a cost-effective and simple way.
