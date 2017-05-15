We all know how difficult it is to strike a balance between safe and secure and beautiful and aesthetically appealing. In South Africa, these are two very important concepts but they can be hard to achieve!

Today at homify, we are going to help you out! We've put together 7 South African facades that are beautiful and safe. Each of these designs is incredibly unique and beautiful as well as safe and homely, showing you how many different ways you can achieve this look and feel, with functionality playing a role.

There is also nothing better than finding inspiration from local architecture, seeing just how many options exist.

Shall we take a look?