​The perfect modern family home

Today’s homify 360° discovery comes to us from the Polish professionals HOMEKONCEPT, who are treating us to a whole lot of style, class and elegance in an unbelievable layout of 105.66 m².
Oh, did we mention that this structure will look just so fabulous in a quiet suburban neighbourhood complete with white picket fences? Let’s take a look…
Don’t you just love the clean and serene look of the façade? Whites, off-whites and greys all joining up to colour in the walls, roof, windows and doors. And don’t you agree that they offset quite prominently with the lush greens of the yard and garden?
So, how does the layout of this structure look? Well, according to the architect’s floor plan, this modern beauty flaunts a two-car garage; an open-plan layout with a kitchen, dining room and living room; three bedrooms; and one bathroom.
And let’s not forget the fabulous outdoor style of the terrace at the back.
As far as exterior relaxation / entertaining goes, this house has no qualms whatsoever. Sleek flooring flow deliciously from the glass doors at the back onto a terrace, which transforms into a patio where outdoor furniture conjure up some stylish seating spots.
But how do the interiors look?
Of course this is just an artistic representation of what the interior furniture and décor will look like, yet we think this example is pure perfection! That thundercloud-blue of the sofas balance out with the neutral hues quite wonderfully.
And those artificial lighting fixtures (especially the sleek ones dangling above the dining table) are the perfect combination of contemporary beauty and charming elegance.
Is it just our imagination, or does this kitchen provide the perfect view into the rest of the house? Imagine whipping up a winning recipe or two at that counter while chatting away with family members and/or friends at the adjoining dining table, or the plush sofas in the back.
Add in some high-tech appliances, ample storage space and more than generous worktop areas, and we have quite the picture-perfect example of a modern, 21st century kitchen!
