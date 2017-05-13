How much does it cost to build a pool in South Africa?

So you've always wanted a pool in your backyard, but you're worried that it won't fit the specifications and budget you set aside? Well, this homify feature is sure to answer that burning question… about pool cost. Will you be able to afford that entertainment area in the privacy of your own home? Let's be inspired by the awesome tips to building a pool in South Africa.
Your pool needs to fit the size of your home, especially if your backyard is small and simple. Opt for a less is more approach to decor and design an amazing pool that fits the needs of your family and friends. But, consider a terrace area too!
You may need to check the quality of your grounds before beginning with the building. Your construction team needs to dig a hole in the ground before they begin with the pool, it may therefore be worthwhile to consult a professional in order to get the best option for your living space.
As a homeowner you should have some idea on what your budget is, and this will ultimately help you with the type of pool and extras you can incorporate. Whether it's a simple and affordable fibreglass or imported ceramics for that ultimately Mediterranean and chic design.
While the pool area requires its own awesome decor and design, the seating space at the poolside shouldn't be neglected. Consider plenty of seating so all your guests will be accommodated throughout the day.
A wooden deck is always a comfortable edition to a backyard, allowing for optimum relaxation on the hottest summer days.
A water fountain can be the most fascinating feature to decorate your modern pool area in style and elegance. But, this is an extra cost that although fancy, can be quite pricey too. How about these DIY pool ideas for small spaces?