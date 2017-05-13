Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

How much does it cost to build a pool in South Africa?

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
HSE Venter/Dilks, CA Architects CA Architects Pool
Loading admin actions …

So you've always wanted a pool in your backyard, but you're worried that it won't fit the specifications and budget you set aside? Well, this homify feature is sure to answer that burning question… about pool cost. Will you be able to afford that entertainment area in the privacy of your own home? Let's be inspired by the awesome tips to building a pool in South Africa.

1. Decide on the size

House Pont, Swart & Associates Architects Swart & Associates Architects Pool
Swart &amp; Associates Architects
Swart & Associates Architects

Your pool needs to fit the size of your home, especially if your backyard is small and simple. Opt for a less is more approach to decor and design an amazing pool that fits the needs of your family and friends. But, consider a terrace area too!

2. Assess the ground

Contemporary Pool homify Pool Bricks pool,entertainment,patio,veranda
homify
homify

You may need to check the quality of your grounds before beginning with the building. Your construction team needs to dig a hole in the ground before they begin with the pool, it may therefore be worthwhile to consult a professional in order to get the best option for your living space.

3. Budgetary

House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Pool modern home,garden
ATTIK Design

House Oranjezicht

ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design

As a homeowner you should have some idea on what your budget is, and this will ultimately help you with the type of pool and extras you can incorporate. Whether it's a simple and affordable fibreglass or imported ceramics for that ultimately Mediterranean and chic design.

4. All the seating

Pool area Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Pool
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Pool area

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

While the pool area requires its own awesome decor and design, the seating space at the poolside shouldn't be neglected. Consider plenty of seating so all your guests will be accommodated throughout the day.

5. Deck it

HSE Venter/Dilks, CA Architects CA Architects Pool
CA Architects

HSE Venter/Dilks

CA Architects
CA Architects
CA Architects

A wooden deck is always a comfortable edition to a backyard, allowing for optimum relaxation on the hottest summer days.

7. Fountains and features

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes, Liquid Landscapes Liquid Landscapes Pool
Liquid Landscapes

Project Completed by Liquid Landscapes

Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes
Liquid Landscapes

A water fountain can be the most fascinating feature to decorate your modern pool area in style and elegance. But, this is an extra cost that although fancy, can be quite pricey too. How about these DIY pool ideas for small spaces?

​The perfect modern family home
Have you built a pool recently?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks