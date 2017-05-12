Your browser is out-of-date.

Living room decoration: 11 cheap ideas and suggestions

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
White River Manor, Principia Design Principia Design Living room
Loading admin actions …

Decorating your living room doesn't need to cost an exorbitant amount and these 11 cheap decor suggestions are proof that interior design can be fun and funky. Whether your home is simple and stylish or modern and attractive, these perfect design features will increase that persona and charm, while adding a cosy element to your home decor. Let's see what tips and tricks are perfect for your living situation, shall we?

1. Eclectic

House B Jozi, Redesign Interiors Redesign Interiors Living room
Redesign Interiors

House B Jozi

Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors
Redesign Interiors

Everything in this living room decor screams eclectic design, from the vibrant shade of the focal wall to the eye-catching rug and even the sensational sofa is striking from all angles.

2. Chic

Lodge Gregory homify Modern living room open plan living,kitchen,clear storey windows,cemcrete
homify

Lodge Gregory

homify
homify
homify

Opt for hues that enhance a chic living room design, especially if it's open plan.

3. Old world

White River Manor, Principia Design Principia Design Living room
Principia Design

White River Manor

Principia Design
Principia Design
Principia Design

How about some old-world charm and fantasy with these exposed wooden beams?

4. Natural light

Lounge Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Living room Grey
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Lounge

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

There's nothing quite like natural light to enhance simple, minimalist decor within the living room. It's fresh, fascinating and revitalising.

5. Modern

Nettleton 199, ARRCC ARRCC Living room
ARRCC

Nettleton 199

ARRCC
ARRCC
ARRCC

Now, a modern home should be decorated with less colours, accessories and clutter.

6. Views

Hove Road , Make Architects + Interior Studio Make Architects + Interior Studio Modern living room
Make Architects + Interior Studio

Hove Road

Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio
Make Architects + Interior Studio

If you're lucky enough to have a home with an exceptional view, then incorporate that magnificent site into your decor. A view of Lion's Head in Cape Town is definitely iconic.

7. Accessories

Living Room Tru Interiors Modern living room
Tru Interiors

Living Room

Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors
Tru Interiors

You cannot go wrong with some monochrome features, such as old-fashioned photographs, while pretty potted plants are essential too.

8. Neutral

Lounge Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Living room Floating wall unit,Coffee table decor,Sofa,Lounge
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Lounge

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Pastel shades and neutral furniture is perhaps the trendiest and most tasteful decor option to last a lifetime.

9. Wooden wall

Atlantic Drive, House Couture Interior Design Studio House Couture Interior Design Studio Living room
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Atlantic Drive

House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio
House Couture Interior Design Studio

Add a textured touch with a wooden wall in your living room and complete the look with a comfy sofa.

10. Pillow project

House Serengeti, www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za Modern living room
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za

House Serengeti

www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za
www.mezzanineinteriors.co.za

Go for a neutral sofa that will stand the test of time, but add some vibrant pillows that can be interchanged as the year progresses and the seasons change.

11. Illumination

Project #, Frans Alexander Interiors Frans Alexander Interiors Modern living room
Frans Alexander Interiors

Project #

Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors
Frans Alexander Interiors

There's nothing more luxurious than soft romantic lighting, and this lovely chandelier does just that! Have a look at these 8 furniture ideas for your living room

Which living room idea do you adore most?

