A Beautiful, Secure and Cosy Family Home

Second chances are always appreciated, especially when a stunning transformation happens for the better. We are, of course, referring to renovations of old architectural beauties that get a second opportunity to shine, albeit in another form or shape.

Renovations happen for lots of reasons – sometimes because the residents need to be practical and update structures in order to be safe. What is fascinating is when parts of the original structure are preserved, continuing to play a part in the house’s new phase.

homify 360° hones in on such an example in today’s case study. We transport you to the picturesque town of Tavira on the south coast of Portugal for the renovation of a quaint Mediterranean villa by the professional team Atelier Rua – what they had to work with, and what they ended up accomplishing, is truly remarkable and eye-catching.