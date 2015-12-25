Have yourself a traditional little Christmas

Merry Christmas homify reader and we wish you a happy and prosperous year ahead! So you've left your holiday planning for the last minute and just want to make sure that you have all your bases covered ahead of your great family get together.

So the homify team has put together a list of last minute details to keep your head in check this Christmas. A traditional holiday may bring back the best childhood memories of your past and enjoying the company of family and friends is the best way to ring in the Yuletide cheer, with eggnog and carols that we all know the words to.