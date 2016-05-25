A Brilliant Garden Cottage

So you are fortunate to have an abundance of space on your property and you are considering building a bungalow as a type of garden house, where you can enjoy the company of family and friends at your home away from home. Well, sort of…

This homify feature will take you to a pleasant farm style, oak garden house with all the modern elements, unlike that bungalow your grandma lives in. This rustic getaway will allow the inhabitants to catch up on work or use the space as a team building area for work and colleagues. The adorable oak garden cottage was designed by the Rasenberg, located in the Netherlands.