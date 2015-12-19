A Stunning House From Another World

Spanish architects Miba Architects have created an open plan home inspired by creativity, imagination, colour, and shapes. Dynamic and diverse, this home suits anyone with a flare for adventure.

The architects have played with space, developing different layers and levels. Nature plays an intrinsic role here, working with the architecture at every stage.

Henry Ward Beecher said, Every artist dips his brush in his own soul, and paints his own nature into his pictures.

No saying is more appropriate for this type of house, which despite its clean lines and fresh look is jam-packed with soul and character. Every detail adds to this gorgeous home, where each accessory and every ornament has been thought through, adding to the overall look and feel.

Follow us on a tour of of this beautiful, eclectic display of architecture.