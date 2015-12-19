A Stunning House From Another World

Spanish architects Miba Architects have created an open plan home inspired by creativity, imagination, colour, and shapes. Dynamic and diverse, this home suits anyone with a flare for adventure.
The architects have played with space, developing different layers and levels. Nature plays an intrinsic role here, working with the architecture at every stage.
Henry Ward Beecher said,
Every artist dips his brush in his own soul, and paints his own nature into his pictures.
No saying is more appropriate for this type of house, which despite its clean lines and fresh look is jam-packed with soul and character. Every detail adds to this gorgeous home, where each accessory and every ornament has been thought through, adding to the overall look and feel.
Follow us on a tour of of this beautiful, eclectic display of architecture.
Nicknamed the Lara Rios House, notice how the architects have contoured the house into the landscape, shaping each piece perfectly against a magnificent natural backdrop.
The house takes on the shape of a bird, with aspects of it unfolding like beautiful wings. Big glass sections of the house open it up, fusing the interior to the exterior. A beautiful clean white exterior works together with the large glass windows and doors as well as a wooden facade.
The open plan nature of this house is evident from the outside, which each layer and level flowing into one another.
The exterior of the house is simple and minimalist, while the inside opens up to reveal something more colourful and creative.
This angle shows from the top how the architects have worked with the surrounding landscape, working the lush grass into the design. The roof juts out from the hill, with the building flowing out from underneath it.
The grass flows from the hill onto the roof, creating a lush roof garden. A garden roof or a green roof has a variety of benefits. Not only does it look beautiful but there are other functional advantages too:
1. Energy efficiency
2. Waste diversion
3. Improved air quality
4. Noise reduction
5. Stormwater management
6. Improved health
This is something that can be recreated for just about any home. Speak to experts in the local industry about starting your own green roof—you can even plant your favourite veggies on it!
The front door opens up to reveal a rustic-looking landing, where the stairs descend into a gorgeous open plan area. Big, glass skylights cum windows allow an abundance of light to stream into the beautiful, white space.
White is a prominent feature here, from the floors to the ceiling. The architects aren't boring, however, opting for a structure that is shaped magnificently, twisting and turning into different shapes, nooks and crannies.
Even from here it is clear that the architects are keen for charm and character in an otherwise simple house. Each little accessory and detail enhances this wide open space.
Check out these gorgeous accessories for corridors, hallways and stairs if you're looking for something similar.
The sheer volume of the architecture is absolutely stunning, seen from down below. The sweeping floors are simple and vast, creating a platform for all sorts of creativity.
The open space allows for those who live in the house to paint, draw, colour-in, sculpt or create to their heart's desire. This is a messy array of design and style, which leads to a funky and fun space. Forget using coasters under your coffee mugs or perfectly categorising your books on your bookshelf, this is where cheese and wine is enjoyed while sitting on the floor working on the latest art work and music leads to spontaneous dancing in the corridors.
The use of glass is also apparent here, where it adds a gorgeous, clean and modern look to the space.
You can achieve this type of look in your own home, just by introducing large windows and skylights. Let the light flow in!
The kitchen is an example of how white works beautifully with a brassy colour as well as greys, blacks and browns.
Art also plays a role in this space, featured on the walls, which makes it homely and funky. Grey and black are strong colours in terms of the art. If this is something you'd like to feature in your own kitchen, remember that you don't have to spend a fortune on art. You can get some fantastic prints for much cheaper as well as order your favourite type of art to be printed on canvas, for a reasonable price.
The architects have placed a gorgeous, modern-looking island in the kitchen, breaking up the open plan space. This allows for a fantastic social space, where the kids can chat to their parents after school while eating their lunch and guests can have an informal glass of wine in the kitchen while chatting to the host.
Little ornaments and accessories add soul to the kitchen, making it cosy and warm.
Glass doors allow this room to transcend into the exterior, where natural light, grass and trees play a huge role in the design of this house.
The bedroom in this house is phenomenally simple, elegant and funky. The main feature is of course the views of the outside, where nature collides with modern architecture, framed by beautiful, big glass windows.
The rest of the room is rather simple and sleek, with a bed and a little basket in the corner of the room for decoration. A wooden piece of furniture also enhances the room. This is a place to relax and unwind, escaping the clutter and the chaos of everyday life.
Because of the abundance of natural light, you'll notice that only one simple overhead light is needed in this room, illuminating the white space. Simplicity in its purest form!
The designers of Lara Rios House have managed to combine creativity with a minimalist structure, resulting in a house that is absolutely spectacular in every aspect.
If you like this house, check out: A Modern Family Palace In The Suburbs.