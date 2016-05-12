The Family Home that's the Talk of the Street

From local to global, homify 360° brings you the most remarkable and envy-inspiring architectural creations. Today’s inspiration comes to us from Mexico, where professional architects ZE have crafted a modern U-shaped residence that focuses on incorporating stylish living into all spaces.
The ground floor of this stunning abode comes with a foyer, a two-storey high living room, study, kitchen, TV room and a carpentry workshop. Tread up the luxurious staircase to find three bedrooms, bathrooms, dressing rooms, as well as laundry and service areas.
To please the homeowners with a warm atmosphere and simplistic design, ZE opted for a clear linear design which brings out strong geometric shapes. These are defined by the supreme selection of different materials and textures like wood (for the floors and ceilings), travertine and St. Thomas marble. Add to that aluminium screens in some of the façades to filter light into the modern interior spaces, and we have one inspiring dream villa to call home.
A modern, simplistic face greets us from the street. Neutral colours and striking materials are laid out in a clear-cut design – most pleasing to the eye.
To emphasise the need for privacy, minimum windows have been added to the front façade. One must be fortunate enough to be considered a friend (or receive an invitation) to cross that stylish threshold.
To ensure a harmonious connection between the interior and exterior spaces, the same materials were used for both areas. Let’s continue…
A striking wooden deck has been chosen for the main entrance. Some of these elements are repeated in the backyard, like the twinkling lights and stone façade.
A fresh splash of greenery is added in the form of a garden patch, echoing the cool hues of the lawn.
Notice the delectable linear pattern that is visible on the stone wall, and repeated on the wooden deck.
See homify’s hot tips on: How To Integrate Wooden Elements Into Your Home.
The back yard, which is the prime spot for relaxation and entertainment. A healthy dose of outdoor lighting has been added to illuminate any outside festivities, from downlighters that sparkle down like a starry night, to a pool light illuminating the cool crispness of the swimming area.
We just love the superb colour combination resulting from the blue water, green grass, and yellow interior.
There is a splendid harmony between the exterior nature and interior areas, not only because of the repeated use of materials, but also thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows.
Whether we feel like practising laps or just some free floating, the swimming pool is the ideal spot. A tanned wooden deck (part of which is shaded) has been added for those dozing-by-the-pool moments, as well as an exterior dining set for those al fresco summer nights.
A fresh patch of lawn, as well as some floral and plants, beautify the back yard and bring in a healthy amount of nature.
There is certainly something about a swimming pool that adds that extraordinary touch to any space. Feel free to feast your eyes on our tremendous collection of pools.
We peek at the interior, and it’s love at first sight. Although it’s the same style that adorns the outside façade, the combination of materials here looks somehow softer and more chic. That delightful mix of transparent glass and opaque wood/stone certainly exudes a stylish ambience.
A warm brown cantilevered staircase floats to the next level, leaving behind the neutral tones and elegant décor. And since it would have been a crime to lose even an inch of that warm wood, glass balustrades have been used instead of opaque railing.
The living area of the house, which is where we find the dining room, living room and staircase – as well as a gigantic amount of air and space, thanks to that delicious double-storey ceiling.
Where the rest of the house makes exquisite house of cinnamon-coloured wood, this area has opted for a lighter, more tanned tone. Notice how soft it makes the flooring look, as well as the dining table and chairs.
Bits and pieces of modern decorative elements have been placed selectively, ensuring that the finished room has a homely and welcome, yet clean and spacious look.
Wood continues to dazzle us in the kitchen, coating an entire wall. Faint whispers of stainless steel appliances can be seen, charmingly contrasting with the caramel-coloured wood.
A modern, delicate light fixture dangles by steel pipes from the ceiling, with pale walls, ceiling, floor and dining table adding to the serene and crisp feel of the kitchen. No excessive accessories or decoration are to be seen, ensuring a clean and minimalist look.
A huge mirror dominates the basin area in the bathroom, ensuring more than enough space for those intending to gussy up. We see the superbly two-tone wall reflected in the mirror, and still cannot get enough of that glorious, ever-present wooden coating.
One fantastic villa that offers dreamy spaces, modern finishes, and the difficult choice of whether to roam from one stylishly decorated room to the next, or to retreat to the stunning exterior surfaces. Tough choice, indeed!