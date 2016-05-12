The Family Home that's the Talk of the Street

From local to global, homify 360° brings you the most remarkable and envy-inspiring architectural creations. Today’s inspiration comes to us from Mexico, where professional architects ZE have crafted a modern U-shaped residence that focuses on incorporating stylish living into all spaces.

The ground floor of this stunning abode comes with a foyer, a two-storey high living room, study, kitchen, TV room and a carpentry workshop. Tread up the luxurious staircase to find three bedrooms, bathrooms, dressing rooms, as well as laundry and service areas.

To please the homeowners with a warm atmosphere and simplistic design, ZE opted for a clear linear design which brings out strong geometric shapes. These are defined by the supreme selection of different materials and textures like wood (for the floors and ceilings), travertine and St. Thomas marble. Add to that aluminium screens in some of the façades to filter light into the modern interior spaces, and we have one inspiring dream villa to call home.